InfoSum partners with Choreograph to future-proof campaign planning and audience profiling through secure data collaboration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoSum, the world’s leading data collaboration platform, today announced a partnership with WPP’s global data and technology company Choreograph, to streamline and future-proof campaign planning and audience profiling capabilities for GroupM clients through secure data collaboration.

As media owners and brands seek to enrich and activate first-party data to deliver personalized and relevant ad experiences that respect consumer privacy, the joint innovation between InfoSum and Choreograph represents a significant step forward in capabilities. By utilizing InfoSum’s data clean room technology to connect their first-party data with Choreograph’s AmeriLINK database, GroupM’s clients in the United States will be able to evaluate and develop richer customer audiences, collaborate with media and tech partners proprietary data assets, further optimize their media strategies, and activate media downstream.

Choreograph’s proprietary AmeriLINK database contains and organizes information about consumers and households, including demographic, psychographic, health and wellbeing, life events, transactional attitudinal, and financial indicators. Media owners and advertisers can access lookalike modeling, data enrichment, and data hygiene services enabled by AmeriLINK and InfoSum's innovative controls, differential privacy techniques, and patented secured data approach that prioritizes consumer privacy at every stage.

"InfoSum is proud to partner with Choreograph to help GroupM’s clients realize the value of their first-party data as they navigate the fast-changing advertising landscape," commented Lauren Wetzel, CEO at InfoSum. "Secure, future-proofed environments where media owners and advertisers can build out relevant audiences, optimize and activate their campaigns, and provide a foundation for world-leading ad experiences."

“In a world of changing standards, we’re creating an edge for our clients through data connectivity, seamless partner collaboration, and strategies rooted in first-party data,” said Choreograph CEO Evan Hanlon. "GroupM and InfoSum have a long record of partnering to make client campaigns more effective, more personal, and more private. As Choreograph, we’re thrilled to be deepening that partnership and applying our shared commitment to privacy and the intentional use of data to the work we do with our advertiser and publishing partners."

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network.

InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum is based in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.

Read more at www.infosum.com.

About Choreograph

Choreograph is WPP’s global data and technology company. Built on the most advanced global data foundation, Choreograph brings together technologists, product developers, and data scientists to orchestrate data capabilities across GroupM and WPP into an end-to-end data enablement solution. Visit www.choreograph.com to learn more.