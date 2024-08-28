Genians to Lead $3M Cybersecurity Project to Strengthen Middle Eastern Market

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genians, a pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, proudly announces its selection as the lead institution for the ‘Joint Research and Development for Advanced Cybersecurity Technologies’ project, supported by South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT.

This 3 million USD project, running from July 2024 to December 2026, aims to drive the global expansion of South Korea's leading cybersecurity companies. Genians, renowned for its expertise in NAC, ZTNA, and EDR, will spearhead the project by forming a consortium with SecuLayer (specializing in SIEM and SOAR), Tatum Security (experts in Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)), and Kangwon National University (noted for AI, Big Data, and Cybersecurity Compliance & Regulation research). Additionally, UAE-based cybersecurity firm RAS Infotech will collaborate on the project, with large government, healthcare, and financial institutions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries.

The collaborative effort aims to develop a robust cybersecurity mesh and managed cybersecurity system tailored to the Middle Eastern market. Key objectives include leveraging NAC, ZTNA, and EDR solutions to establish a scalable and composable cybersecurity mesh. Initially, the integration will focus on SIEM, SOAR, and CNAPP, along with intelligence platforms that correlate devices, users, and applications, with threat data.

As the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) cybersecurity industry continues to expand – with Frost & Sullivan projecting its value to triple by 2030 to reach 13.4 billion USD – countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in digital transformation to reduce their dependence on oil exports.

“The comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and South Korea has unlocked numerous business opportunities across various sectors. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's $1.5 trillion NEOM project is poised to generate significant demand for next-gen cybersecurity solutions. This collaborative project will be a crucial part of that success,” said Genians CEO, Dong-Bum Lee.

"With over 3,000 customers across 28 countries and more than 40 customers in the Middle East, we are confident in leading this national project to solidify our position in the GCC countries. This marks a new milestone in addressing global cybersecurity challenges, and the success of this project will be replicated in other regions," said Genians CTO, Kye-Yeon Kim.

RAS Infotech CEO, Akram Khazi, added, "This project’s tailored cybersecurity solutions will be a game changer in the Middle East and will position us as a leading global cybersecurity provider."

This initiative is set to significantly enhance cybersecurity capabilities in the Middle East, paving the way for Genians and its partners to lead in the global market.

About RAS Infotech

RAS Infotech Limited was established in the year 1998 with offices in India and UAE with the sole purpose of providing comprehensive network security and network management solutions to customers across the Indian Sub-Continent and MENA region. RAS has over 1,000 satisfied clients since 20 years of its inception. It is due to the efforts of its sales and support teams, as well as consulting professionals, that these clients have renewed their trust in RAS year after year.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) is a leading provider of NAC-Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions that deliver a fundamental cybersecurity platform. By leveraging Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Genians empowers organizations to establish a trusted path for secure access across all connected devices. Since its inception in 2005, Genians has served over 3,000 customers spanning diverse industries and organizational sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, military installations, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Committed to fostering a stronger security culture globally, Genians collaborates with industry leaders and communities worldwide.