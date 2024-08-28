Global Telecom to Launch Titan5100 with UScellular: Advancing 5G Performance and the Customer Experience

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Telecom Engineering is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking Titan5100 device for UScellular customers later in 2024. This advanced device has undergone rigorous testing and has demonstrated exceptional performance.

Key features of the Titan5100 include:

Enhanced 5G Performance : The Titan5100 delivers strong signal strength, providing a reliable and consistent 5G experience.

: The Titan5100 delivers strong signal strength, providing a reliable and consistent 5G experience. Increased Network Capacity : Capable of supporting more households per sector, it expands the sales runway and enhances overall network efficiency.

: Capable of supporting more households per sector, it expands the sales runway and enhances overall network efficiency. Seamless Installation : The Titan5100 can be easily self-installed outside a window to optimize customer convenience and connectivity.

: The Titan5100 can be easily self-installed outside a window to optimize customer convenience and connectivity. Consistent 5G Signal : The device is engineered to deliver a consistent and reliable 5G signal, reducing signal dropouts and maintaining high performance even in challenging environments.

: The device is engineered to deliver a consistent and reliable 5G signal, reducing signal dropouts and maintaining high performance even in challenging environments. Weather-Resistant Design: IP67 built to withstand various environmental conditions, the Titan5100's rugged design ensures durability and dependable performance in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer at UScellular, remarked, “We thoroughly tested the Titan5100 both in our lab and in third party labs, and the results were impressive. The Titan5100 stands out with its enhanced 5G capabilities, and its performance promises to bolster network efficiency and provide a great experience for our Home and Business Internet customers.”

“Our innovation, development and manufacturing of the Titan5100 have allowed us to introduce a truly innovative solution to the market, with UScellular as a valued partner in bringing this technology,” said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO at Global Telecom Engineering. “The Titan5100’s improved performance metrics and ease of installation reflect our commitment to delivering superior network solutions and exceptional customer satisfaction.”

About Global Telecom Engineering

Global Telecom is a pioneering leader in the telecommunications industry, renowned for its innovative approach to enhancing global connectivity. With a commitment to advancing technology and improving network performance, Global Telecom Engineering specializes in the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge telecom devices and solutions. Our portfolio includes state-of-the-art products designed to deliver superior network efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Driven by a team of industry experts and visionary leaders, Global Telecom Engineering is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of telecommunications technology. Our solutions are engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern communication, ensuring that both consumers and businesses experience unparalleled connectivity and performance.

For more information about Global Telecom Engineering and our innovative solutions, please visit Global Telecom Engineering website.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has donated more than $23 million in hotspots and service to help youth connect to reliable internet. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.