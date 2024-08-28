AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Vantis Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life) (Windsor, CT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Vantis Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The company also receives additional rating enhancement from its parent, Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual). Penn Mutual Group’s ratings are un-affected by this withdrawal, since Vantis Life was previously group rated.

Vantis Life is a direct writer and administrator of individual tax deferred annuities, ordinary and group life insurance and credit insurance. Vantis Life is a wholly owned subsidiary of Penn Mutual and has been primarily focused on the direct to consumer channel, but has since stopped issuing new business as of third-quarter 2022. Vantis Life will continue to be a part of Penn Mutual and has the continued explicit support of Penn Mutual, if needed.

