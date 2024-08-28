BreachBits and SecurityStudio Collaborate to Enhance Virtual CISO Credentials and Automated Capabilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BreachBits is pleased to announce its collaboration with SecurityStudio for 2024. SecurityStudio is a cyber risk management platform that focuses on holistic information security for your organization, team, and vendors.

BreachBits delivers security and compliance capabilities via the BreachRisk platform. BreachRisk leverages AI and automation to provide scalable cyber risk monitoring and testing from an attacker’s perspective. These solutions empower organizations to find, verify, and test the threats in their environment before attackers do.

By joining forces with SecurityStudio, BreachBits is creating lasting relationships with certified vCISOs and is demonstrating a strategic focus on channel programs. BreachBits has upgraded their BreachRisk platform to include an interface where service providers can access security and compliance capabilities as revenue streams. This will enable vCISOs to enter the security market and increase the efficiency of their current offerings.

“We are excited to collaborate on a project that will help service providers rapidly deploy certified vCISOs with world-class automation and AI-enabled red team capabilities,” said J. Foster Davis, COO and Co-Founder of BreachBits.

“BreachBits alongside SecurityStudio creates a powerful one-two punch for vCISOs to manage risk and protect their client environments. We are excited to provide an exclusive BreachBits offering and discount to SecurityStudio partners,” said Frank Gurnee, Director of Sales and Marketing at SecurityStudio.

For more information visit http://breachbits.com.

About SecurityStudio

SecurityStudio offers a comprehensive cybersecurity risk management platform that assesses an organization’s overall risk posture, provides roadmaps for risk mitigation, and tracks progress over time. SecurityStudio's advanced risk assessment tool, combined with its CvCISO Training Program, empowers partners to launch and manage their own vCISO services.

www.securitystudio.com

About BreachBits, Inc.

BreachBits is a security company that provides a cloud-based digital cybersecurity service designed to identify and test cyber risks. BreachRisk™ customers can quantify cyber risk for their organization and 3rd party ecosystem. All BreachRisk™ services are powered by a proprietary AiPT™ predictive risk engine that combines attack surface discovery (ASD), attack surface monitoring (ASM), vulnerability scanning, penetration testing as a service (PTaaS), cloud inspection and testing, dark web monitoring, and spearphishing.

https://www.breachbits.com/