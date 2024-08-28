Keen and TapClicks Partner to Simplify Marketing Mix Data Collection

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keen Decision Systems, a next-generation marketing mix SaaS company, today announced a partnership with TapClicks, a leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, to simplify and streamline data collection in marketing mix models.

Historically, gathering the necessary data, moving it into certain formats and uploading it to a marketing mix modeling platform has been difficult and time-consuming, especially for smaller brands with limited resources. The integration of TapClicks with the Keen platform removes these pain points and makes the data ready for marketers to be able to measure their activity and make decisions more efficiently.

“Marketers today are inundated with data, making it difficult for them to determine what exactly they need for specific functions,” said Bradley Keefer, Chief Revenue Officer of Keen Decision Systems. “With smaller companies not always having the resources they need to analyze data, this process can only be more time-consuming. TapClicks makes it easier for our smaller clients to upload and analyze their data into our marketing mix models, saving them valuable time and resources.”

Keen is the industry’s first and only decision optimization engine rooted in predictive analytics, powered by AI. By leveraging TapClicks’ TapData product in combination with Keen’s marketing mix models, marketers can bring their data together, refine it, enhance and use it to make marketing decisions in a streamlined manner. Additionally, through this partnership, Keen can push marketing mix results back into TapClicks for automated buying processes, further simplifying marketing decisions.

“Speed is the name of the game for marketers today, so they need tools that help them quickly make actionable decisions,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder of TapClicks. “This partnership ensures that marketers can extract the data they need and utilize it in their marketing mix models in a very cost-efficient way.”

“The Keen and TapClicks integration has helped the Beekeeper's Naturals team streamline our data collection process, ensuring accuracy while saving time to allow the team to focus on actioning the data,” said Lindsey Shedd, Senior Director of eCommerce and Growth at Beekeeper's. “This has provided deeper insights into marketing performance and led to material shifts in our strategy.”

For more information, Keen, TapClicks and Beekeeper's will host a webinar on September 10 at 2 pm ET. Details and registration information can be found here.

About Keen Decision Systems

Powered by AI, Keen Decision Systems, a Durham, NC-based, software-as-a-service company offers the only next-generation marketing mix system, which provides historical performance measurement, as well as predictive and prescriptive plans to optimize ongoing marketing-spend choices - across all channels, tied to financial outcomes. Keen’s customers experience an average 25 percent improvement in brand performance in year one. Connect: KeenDS.com, info@keends.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 Martech / Adtech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapData and the new TapClicks ETL/ELT infrastructure, visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.