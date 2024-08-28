SoundHound AI Announces Partnership With MUSC Health To Transform Patient Access With AI Agents

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced that MUSC Health has deployed an AI agent, powered by its Amelia Patient Engagement solution, to enhance patient access. MUSC Health’s new AI agent, named Emily, leverages Amelia’s integration with Epic to enable personalized, simplified, and efficient patient self-service. Amelia was recently acquired by SoundHound AI.

Emily is currently available 24/7 to answer calls within MUSC Health’s patient access center. Patients can speak with Emily to manage their appointments and get answers to non-clinical questions. The Charleston-based healthcare system anticipates that Emily will help increase patient satisfaction and operational efficiency.

“MUSC Health is committed to delivering best-in-class service to our patients. This includes all touch points in the care continuum. Thanks to Amelia’s integration with Epic, we are able to build and deploy a robust digital assistant that is already having a positive impact on patient access. Powered by the Amelia Patient Engagement solution, our digital assistant enables direct patient self-service, helping to reduce call volumes and wait times,” says Crystal Broj, Enterprise Chief Digital Transformation Officer at MUSC Health.

“As a patient, moving through the care continuum can be worrying, with long wait times and confusing administrative processes only adding to the stress. MUSC Health is facing this challenge head on by deploying an AI agent to provide patients with immediate, personalized appointment management support. The team at MUSC Health is a trailblazer in AI for healthcare, and we are proud to partner with them on their digital transformation journey,” says Michael Anderson, Executive Vice President of Enterprise AI at SoundHound AI.

Now part of SoundHound AI’s broader market offering, the Amelia Patient Engagement solution provides healthcare organizations with AI agents that leverage the latest in conversational AI and generative AI technology, while also maintaining reliability, security, and scalability. These AI agents are HIPAA-compliant and available across any voice- or chat-based channel to answer patient questions and automate self-service tasks through natural-language conversations.

Leading health systems deploy Amelia AI Agents to automate tasks such as:

Scheduling and managing appointments

Intake, pre-registration, and check-in

Patient payments

Medication refills

Finding locations, doctors, and services

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system, with a unique mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates more than 3,200 students in six colleges – Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy – and trains more than 900 residents and fellows in its health system. MUSC brought in more than $300 million in research funds in fiscal year 2023, leading the state overall in research funding. MUSC also leads the state in federal and National Institutes of Health funding. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Patient care is provided at 16 hospitals (includes owned or governing interest), with approximately 2,700 beds and four additional hospital locations in development, more than 350 telehealth sites and nearly 750 care locations situated in all regions of South Carolina. In 2024, for the 10th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $5.9 billion. The 31,000 MUSC family members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, students, contract employees, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research and patient care.

About Amelia

Amelia by SoundHound AI is a global leader in enterprise AI agent software. The company combines cutting-edge innovation in Conversational AI and Generative AI with unparalleled industry expertise to deliver powerful enterprise AI agents that automate tasks, answer questions and create phenomenal value across healthcare, financial services, insurance and more. Consistently recognized by analyst firms as an AI market leader, Amelia powers voice- and chat-based operations for Fortune Global 500 leaders including Telefónica, BBVA and BNP Paribas. Amelia. Where Innovation Meets Expertise.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and connected devices, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Drive Thru, an AI-powered multimodal food ordering solution. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.

