Lightbeam Health Celebrates 6th Year on the 2024 Inc. 5000

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. revealed today that Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the 6th time is a tremendous honor and a testament to the unwavering commitment of the entire Lightbeam team,” says Pat Cline, Chief Executive Officer of Lightbeam Health Solutions. “This achievement highlights our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver transformative solutions in value-based care. We are incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made and deeply grateful for the support of our clients and partners. This recognition fuels our drive to achieve even greater success in the future.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all the intrigue and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Lightbeam was recently recognized as 2024 Best in KLAS® for its Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® solution. The Lightbeam platform incorporates advanced capabilities like prescriptive AI to accelerate value-based care performance. By enabling payers and providers to align clinical and financial outcomes, Lightbeam eliminates administrative burdens and lowers total cost of care while improving health equity. Additionally, Lightbeam was further acknowledged as a 2024 Finalist for Microsoft's Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year. To explore how Lightbeam's prescriptive AI reduces cost like avoidable readmissions, download the case study here.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s population health platform arms payers and providers with the tools they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).