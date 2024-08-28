Orion Group Partners with Leading Refrigeration Service Provider, Survoy’s Superior Service

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company, announced today that it has partnered with Survoy’s Superior Service (“Survoy’s”), a leading HVAC and refrigeration service provider based in Cleveland, OH. Orion builds national providers by partnering with exceptional, founder-owned businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. Survoy’s joins Orion’s national light mechanical service provider, Helios Service Partners (“Helios”).

Founded in 1982 by Richard Survoy, Survoy’s services commercial properties throughout northeast Ohio with a team of skilled technicians. With expertise in an expansive range of refrigeration, heating, and air conditioning needs, Survoy’s is dedicated to delivering exceptional, high-quality service to all customers. James Constantin leads Survoy’s as general manager.

“I’m proud to have partnered with Orion and Helios for the future growth, support, and protection of the Survoy’s customer base and employees,” said Richard Survoy. “This partnership secures the future of my employees and customers while giving Survoy’s all the tools and resources to continue to be one of the best refrigeration and HVAC companies in northeast Ohio. I wanted our legacy of over 40 years to be able to continue to grow and prosper for all; this partnership is a win for all!”

“Stepping into a business with over 40 years of earned reputation carries a high degree of responsibility,” said James Constantin. “The Cleveland market recognizes Survoy’s as an institution that’s fought to promote the highest quality of service for its customers. As an operator, I am committed to preserving that legacy while growing the business to its fullest potential. Orion and Helios understand this industry, the players who act in it, and the broader market. This partnership promises to modernize Survoy’s with new tools and resources that will launch us into the future and is guaranteed to make a big impact in the Cleveland area. I am excited and honored to be in this position!”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com.

About Survoy’s Superior Service

Survoy’s Superior Service is a leading HVAC/R service provider based in Cleveland, OH. Founded in 1982, Survoy’s skilled team of expert technicians specialize in maintenance, replacements, and emergency repair. Survoy’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations has established the company as a trusted provider for commercial properties throughout the state. For more information, please visit survoysrefrigeration.com.