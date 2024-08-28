Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Partners With PressReader to Offer Digital Newsstand to Guests

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is announcing a new strategic partnership with PressReader, the world’s largest all-you-can-read digital newsstand, to offer hotel guests seamless access to thousands of newspapers and magazines worldwide. This collaboration provides Curator members the opportunity to enhance the guest experience throughout their esteemed hotels and resorts.

“Curator member hotels and resorts that are already working with PressReader today have been able to provide their guests with unlimited access to popular publications and news during their stay,” said Brent Hayhurst, Vice President of Program Development for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “In addition to guest conveniences, hotels can benefit from promoting an environmentally sustainable publication platform. Through this partnership, our members will have access to the proven advantages of the PressReader platform with a competitive annual service fee that fits the size and scale of their property as well as guest readership data and reporting dashboard.”

PressReader’s platform can seamlessly integrate into guest experience offerings at Curator member properties, providing guests access to over 7,000 trusted publications covering a wide range of topics, including business, travel, fashion, sports, and more.

“Partnering with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a natural fit for PressReader. From printing digitally delivered, same-day newspapers 25 years ago to a curated digital collection of the world’s leading newspapers, magazines, and eBooks today, our goal has always been to enhance the guest experience with stories that inspire,” said Steve Chapman, Senior Vice President of Sales for PressReader. “We are committed to supporting the excellence that luxury properties bring to every stay. And in partnership with Curator, we can do just that.”

PressReader’s extensive digital library will be accessible to guests via participating hotels’ Wi-Fi networks, allowing them to browse newspapers and magazines in multiple languages through the PressReader app or website. Guests can enjoy complimentary access during their stay, whether relaxing in their room, lounging by the pool, or exploring the hotel’s amenities.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels and resorts access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, and create value while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelsResorts.

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to enrich and empower curious minds by bringing a universe of quality content within reach. The company builds technology solutions for digital content delivery and consumption, publisher empowerment, content intelligence and brand engagement.

Since 1999, PressReader has pioneered digital content aggregation and distribution models. Today, PressReader partners with 1,500 of the world’s top publishers to bring over 7,000 newspapers and magazines, in more than 60 languages, to audiences in every corner of the globe. Through partnerships with nearly 8,000 businesses across 150+ countries, PressReader delivers information, entertainment and fresh perspectives to audiences in homes, hotels, airplanes and lounges, libraries, cruise ships, waiting rooms and more. The company also offers individual subscriptions that can be accessed from anywhere.

Hundreds of publishers use the company’s white-labeled solution, Branded Editions, to build their own digital publication platforms and deliver digital content in interactive ways.