SageSure Collaborates with Markel to Introduce New Capacity to Expanded Markets Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SageSure, one of the largest managing general underwriters focused on catastrophe-exposed markets, today announced its collaboration with Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL). SageSure Expanded Markets will distribute Markel’s insurance products first in Louisiana, South Carolina, and Texas, with more states forthcoming.

The collaboration represents strong alignment between Markel and SageSure, both of which specialize in delivering high-quality solutions for complex risks and challenging markets.

“SageSure Expanded Markets is natural fit for a trusted insurance provider like Markel that shares our passion for innovation and expertly tailored products,” said Dan Maloney, Vice President of Expanded Markets at SageSure. “We look forward to a lasting and rewarding collaboration, and we are excited for our producers to experience this insurance solution through our market-leading quoting and binding platform.”

A global specialty insurance provider since 1930, Markel leverages their vast underwriting knowledge to build programs for specialized risks. The collaboration provides access to Markel’s trusted products through SageSure’s proprietary platform where producers can quote and bind Expanded Markets products in minutes.

“We are excited to collaborate with SageSure and to be part of the continued growth of their Expanded Markets program,” said Jeff May, Executive Underwriting Officer at Markel. “We admire their commitment to serving challenging markets and look forward to being a strategic and long-term insurance provider.”

Since September 2023, SageSure Expanded Markets has been partnering with reliable third-party providers to complement the SageSure Signature product suite and to give producer partners access to more capacity. To learn more, visit sagesure.com/markel.

About SageSure

SageSure is the managing general underwriter pioneering ways people protect their American Dream. A leader in catastrophe-exposed property insurance, SageSure (CA License #0I67524, MA License #2028361, TX License #1966149) was founded in 2009 to deliver reliable products, exceptional customer experiences, and strong underwriting results in challenging insurance markets. SageSure currently operates in 14 states and provides home, flood, and commercial coverage on behalf of its highly rated carrier partners. With more than $1.9 billion of inforce premium, 640,000 policyholders, and 800 employees across the country, SageSure is one of the largest residential property insurance MGUs in the US. To learn more, visit sagesure.com.

About Markel

Markel is a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), they operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, their portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, their insurance-linked securities operations. Markel’s broad array of capabilities and expertise allow them to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is their people—and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients—that differentiates Markel worldwide. Coverage is underwritten by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of Markel. Certain products and services are provided through various non-admitted insurance company subsidiaries of Markel and are offered through licensed surplus lines brokers.