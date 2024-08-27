Leonardo DRS Awarded $117 Million Production Order for Family of Weapon Sights

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has received an order for continued production of its next-generation thermal weapon sights for the U.S. Army. The production order for $117 million was made under the current Family of Weapon Sights – Individual (FWS-I) IDIQ contract.

Leveraging DRS’s uncooled thermal imaging technology, FWS-I is a stand-alone, clip-on weapon sight that connects wirelessly to helmet-mounted vision systems including the enhanced night vision goggle binoculars and the next-gen integrated visual augmentation system and provides rapid target acquisition capabilities to the soldier. It gives users the ability to acquire targets day or night and in a range of degraded environmental conditions, providing strategic and tactical advantages on the battlefield.

“This cutting-edge technology ensures soldiers will have the most advanced weapon sight systems on the battlefield today,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of DRS’s Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business. “We are proud the U.S. Army recognizes us as a trusted partner to continue to deliver this vital technology to our warfighters.”

In addition to FWS-I, Leonardo DRS has an extensive installed base of electro-optical and infrared technology across the U.S. military. Advanced sensing capability is a key strategic focus for the company providing world-leading sensing and laser technologies for a range of aircraft protection and mounted and unmounted sensors supporting the men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

