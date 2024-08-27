Rellevate Announces Partnership with Mastercard to Advance Digital Payments Capabilities in the U.S. Public Sector

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rellevate, Inc., a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access, has announced a partnership with Mastercard to continue scaling payments and disbursements services in the public sector.

Rellevate’s leading digital banking, disbursements, and wallet solutions are designed to unlock access to payments technology for underserved communities. With a suite of public sector solutions that help communities shift to the safety, security, transparency and speed of digital payments, Mastercard helps governments use technology to further drive financial inclusion. Together, Rellevate and Mastercard will work with local, city and state governments to create ways for their constituents to access and manage their money faster and more efficiently.

“It is an honor to partner with Mastercard, and continue driving innovation throughout the public sector,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Beginning with the 1-billion-dollar One-Time Cash Assistance Program in Georgia, which supported 3 million Georgians and included one of the largest deployments of virtual wallets in a government program, Rellevate is ecstatic to continue innovating with Mastercard. This partnership will continue to yield innovation, financial inclusion, and digital technological education for consumers across the nation.”

In addition to the One-Time Cash Assistance Program in Georgia, Rellevate continues to drive innovation in the public sector payments industry through its specialty programs with UNICEF, Detroit Crime Stoppers, Baltimore African American Male Engagement Program, St. Lucie Public Schools, and Foster Care Agencies with a first-of-its-kind digital wallet solution, among many others.

About Rellevate, Inc., (www.rellevate.com)

Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Bank Accounts, Debit Cards, Earned Wage Access, Bill Pay, and Money Transfer. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.

With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. As part of its mission, Mastercard seeks to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, Mastercard’s innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.