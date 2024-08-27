The Comeback Year: Nissan Heisman House Campaign Enters Its 14th Season Welcoming Reggie Bush, and Collaborates With the Long-Awaited EA SPORTS College Football 25

The Nissan Heisman House enters its 14th season as football’s most sought-after fraternity with the debut of Reggie Bush and a partnership with EA SPORTS College Football 25. Nissan welcomes Reggie into the Heisman House after much fan anticipation. The iconic football star is making his Heisman return in style with a series of new commercial spots. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nissan Heisman House enters its 14th season as football’s most sought-after fraternity with the debut of Reggie Bush and a partnership with EA SPORTS College Football 25.

Nissan welcomes Reggie into the Heisman House after much fan anticipation. The iconic football star is making his Heisman return in style with a series of new commercial spots.

After a long 11-year hiatus, EA SPORTS College Football 25 is back. Nissan is excited to collaborate with EA SPORTS as an official activation partner for the inaugural College Football 25 Nissan Heisman House Challenge. Launching in late October, players will be able to register for the chance to showcase their skills and compete virtually to win an all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks1 and an honorary key2 to the Heisman House. The Tournament will also bring to life the grand prize-winning Nissan Kicks as it drives around on the stadium’s digital banners and Jumbotron. Fans can tune in to watch the Live Finals of the College Football 25 Heisman House Challenge on EA SPORTS Twitch and YouTube live streams in early December.

KICKIN’ off the season with a thrilling line-up

The new ad campaign showcases some of Nissan's most exciting vehicles: all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks, 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition, 2025 Nissan Rogue, 2024 Nissan ARIYA, 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek and 2025 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X.

“Heisman House is more than just a campaign; it's become a part of culture, woven into the fabric of people's hearts, and something they eagerly anticipate each year," said Marisstella Marinkovic, Nissan U.S. vice president and chief marketing officer. “This year is extra special as we welcome Reggie Bush to the house and other Heisman greats alongside our award-winning Nissan lineup. I promise you all the laughs and special moments Heisman House is known for.”

New faces at the Heisman House

A place for Heisman Trophy winners to come together, Nissan also welcomes the 2024 NFL No. 2 overall pick and former LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels – the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner – to the house. Daniels joins a legacy of former Heisman Trophy winners including Baker Mayfield, Robert Griffin III (“RGIII”), Mark Ingram, Tim Tebow, Desmond Howard, Billy Sims and Steve Spurrier.

Fasten your seatbelts for a look inside the House

This year's Heisman House campaign includes five spots that will launch starting August 29 and will run throughout the college football season on ESPN and continue across ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX. It will also be broadcast across all socials and online at www.nissanusa.com/heisman-house.html.

“Genuine Alligator” – Coach Steve Spurrier shows up to the Nissan Heisman House sporting a fancy new pair of cowboy boots that have Tim Tebow worrying about his friend Albert, the Florida Gator mascot.

– Coach Steve Spurrier shows up to the Nissan Heisman House sporting a fancy new pair of cowboy boots that have Tim Tebow worrying about his friend Albert, the Florida Gator mascot. “Frozen in Time” – While RGIII gives the newest Heisman, Jayden Daniels, a tour of the Nissan Heisman House they find Reggie Bush frozen in the Cryotherapy Room. How long has he been in there for?

Heisman House touches down on college campuses nationwide

The Nissan Heisman House Tour is back, giving college football fans the chance to live it up like a Heisman winner. The tour will travel to campuses across the U.S. where fans can meet Heisman legends and pose with the renowned trophy.

September 21: The University of Michigan

September 28: The University of Alabama

October 12: The University of Oregon

October 26: The Ohio State University

November 9: The University of Notre Dame

November 23: The University of Oklahoma

November 30: Louisiana State University

Ready? See the spots now

About Nissan

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter) and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, EA SPORTS Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news. EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About the Heisman Trophy Trust

The Heisman Trophy Trust’s mission is to grow the legacy and preserve the integrity of the Heisman Memorial Trophy, which is annually awarded to the outstanding college football player in the United States, whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. Beyond awarding the trophy, the Trust has a charitable mission to support and fund both youth development programs in underserved communities and the Heisman high school scholarship program which recognizes community-minded scholar athletes. Additionally, the Trust annually presents the Heisman Humanitarian Award to outstanding individuals in the sports world who further the Heisman vision. Our goal is to harness the power of the Heisman Trophy’s legacy of athletic excellence to positively impact our nation’s youth and provide more equitable opportunities for underserved communities. For more information visit www.Heisman.com.

1. Prize is a 2025 Nissan KICKS Intelligent All-Wheel Drive with Premium Package. MSRP $31,020. Prize also includes an Accessories/Technology Allowance of $3,980. Total MSRP not to exceed $35,000.

2. The honorary Heisman House key is a replica for commemorative purposes only, with an approximate retail value of $100.