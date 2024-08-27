Erno Laszlo Taps Cart.com as Its Omnichannel Growth Marketing Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics software and services, today announced that Erno Laszlo, the science-backed luxury skincare brand, has selected Cart.com to power its omnichannel growth marketing strategy. Through the new partnership, Erno Laszlo will leverage Cart.com’s digital marketing agency to elevate its digital presence, revamp ad creative and drive substantial growth in its ecommerce business.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cart.com as we embark on this next phase of our brand's evolution,” said Tiffany Roshanian at Erno Laszlo. “Their innovative approach to performance marketing, coupled with their deep understanding of the beauty and skincare industry, makes them the ideal partner to help us connect more meaningfully with our customers and achieve our ambitious growth goals.”

Cart.com's growth marketing services are designed to seamlessly integrate paid social, paid search, affiliate marketing, search engine optimization and conversion rate optimization, offering brands a holistic digital marketing strategy. Brands benefit from Cart.com’s integrated approach, which combines creative excellence with data-driven insights to efficiently grow their business. Under this partnership, Cart.com will enable Erno Laszlo to enhance its online presence, drive customer acquisition, increase conversion rates and deliver exceptional return on investment.

“We are excited to collaborate with Erno Laszlo and bring our suite of growth marketing services to support their next phase of growth,” said Chris Mehrabi, Chief Delivery Officer of Cart.com. “I’m confident that our team’s expertise and unique approach will help Erno Laszlo make a significant impact in the luxury skincare market.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for brands, merchants and operators to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities and enterprise-grade order, warehouse and channel management software alongside expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies as well as public sector agencies. Cart.com supports tens of millions of orders per year and operates over a dozen omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex organizations to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ERNO LASZLO

Meet the science of skin since 1927. For over 97 years, Erno Laszlo has been synonymous with science-backed, ritual-focused skincare. Dr. Laszlo pioneered bespoke solutions rooted in research and proven ingredients, while also addressing the essential connection between mind-skin wellness and empowering consumers to feel confident in their own skin. The legacy of Erno Laszlo may be centered on his groundbreaking skincare discoveries – but behind the life-changing products, it has always been about the individual. From Dr. Laszlo’s first breakthrough of finding a cure for a Princess’ acne, to his work with the most famous faces in Hollywood, to our modern beauty rituals adored by fans all over the world, Erno Laszlo has always celebrated bold personalities, empowering us all to show our true glow. The Erno Laszlo brand lives on in the doctor’s legacy, as his groundbreaking dermatological discoveries and personalized care continue to inform everything Erno Laszlo does. Erno Laszlo offers science-backed and ritual-embracing products with proven results that are based in clean science.