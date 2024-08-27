Leostream Enables Remote Access for Collaborative, Creative Environment at Camp Lucky

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camp Lucky, an award-winning creative studio for brand clients, has gained increased flexibility and efficiency in its creative workflows with the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform by Leostream Corporation in a tech infrastructure designed and implemented by broadcast and media systems integrator CineSys, the companies announced today.

This coalition of experienced artists, producers, and marketing professionals are storytellers whose work engages audiences on any screen or around any proverbial campfire. Camp Lucky creates brand-building campaigns in multiple lanes: advertising, PR, sports marketing, video production, editorial, audio, and creative services. Its team includes directors, producers, crew members, editors, designers, animators, VFX artists, and more, all working together in Camp Lucky’s cutting-edge screen and studio facilities—and around the country.

CineSys turned to Leostream to enable remote access in this collaborative, creative environment for post-production artists, regardless of their location. Leostream facilitates seamless connectivity for team members, so all artists efficiently access the resources they need to create short and long-form media projects that inspire, inform, and wow.

“Our experience with Leostream has been exceptionally positive,” said Tim Nagle, Camp Lucky executive of operations and partner. “The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features that have seamlessly integrated into our operations, making it indispensable for managing our remote workflows. The reliability and functionality have been instrumental, and at this point, I cannot envision transitioning to any other solution.”

Since deploying the Leostream Platform, Camp Lucky has expanded its use by enhancing and scaling up the system to support more users and increasingly complex projects. Leostream is flexible enough to accommodate fluctuating numbers of users according to project demands, and to tailor specific teams and workflows to meet the unique requirements of each client. Camp Lucky thus optimizes its human and tech resources for maximum efficiency and client satisfaction.

“I highly recommend Leostream to anyone seeking to establish a robust and efficient remote workflow. Its comprehensive features and reliable performance have significantly enhanced our operational capabilities,” said Nagle.

“Camp Lucky and other creative studios thrive on teamwork, but today your team can be nationwide or even global, which makes it challenging to deliver secure remote access to resources and projects,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “Media and entertainment customers have some of the most complex, innovative, and modern environments, and we appreciate CineSys for allowing us to show Camp Lucky what the platform can do.”

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Leostream

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. It provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

About CineSys LLC

CineSys is a Broadcast and Media Systems Integrator providing solutions, integration, and support for digital content creators across North America. With decades of IT experience and a foundation in M&E, they serve a range of industries from broadcast and post-production to government, corporate, houses of worship, and sports. CineSys is an engineering-centric company with a focus on helping customers get the most out of their technology investment, accelerating workflows, and strengthening infrastructures. For more info visit CineSys.io.

