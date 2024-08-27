Propelled by $460k Grant, Via Elegante Assisted Living and Memory Care Offers Innovative Fall Management, Reduces Response Time to Seconds

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Via Elegante Assisted Living and Memory Care, a family-owned provider of luxury senior care in a home-like environment across Southern Arizona, announced the use of a $460k grant to implement SafelyYou, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians. During the pilot, Via Elegante remarkably reduced its fall response time to under 60 seconds, compared to the industry average of 40 minutes based on an NIH study.

Reduced response time for staff, improved outcomes for seniors

By reducing its fall response time to just seconds in its first three months with SafelyYou, Via Elegante improved care quality and outcomes for its residents, while reducing costs for families and communities. Extended time on the ground after a fall increases risk for residents, both from potential fall-related injuries and a range of comorbidities that can result from prolonged immobilization. It even doubles the risk of death.

With SafelyYou, falls are detected with over 99% accuracy and on-site staff is immediately notified for assistance. SafelyYou’s use of world-leading AI and in-room sensors means staff have clear video of each fall event, can more accurately assess each fall’s severity, and make better-informed clinical decisions, avoiding unnecessary—and costly—trips to the ER for residents. It means seniors get the right care, right away. SafelyYou expert clinicians then partner with community caregivers to develop interventions, further reducing risk and enabling more person-centered care.

“Response times are critical to better outcomes for residents after a fall. Ensuring communities can detect an event as quickly as possible, which helps empower them to respond as quickly as possible, is crucial to seniors’ well-being. And it’s part of the commitment that SafelyYou makes to every senior living organization we partner with. We’re incredibly proud of the impact we’ve had at Via Elegante and so impressed by their staff’s ability to respond immediately when residents are in need,” said George Netscher, SafelyYou founder and CEO.

Future-focused with innovative fall management

Via Elegante was able to implement SafelyYou with funding from a $460k grant, securing the innovative fall management across its communities for nearly three years. The money was awarded through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The ARP Program Awards were created to improve health, safety, and member experience for those who receive Home and Community Based Services (HCBS). Sixty-one organizations throughout the state of Arizona were awarded nearly $17 million in funding.

To receive a grant, Via Elegante had to outline not only the project objectives, but also how its success would be measured and reported, and how it fit into the organization’s strategy and vision. Funds from the project could benefit both AHCCCS and private pay residents.

Via Elegante COO Zach Briefer said, “Via Elegante’s vision has always been to enhance the lives of seniors through top-tier care services, and SafelyYou is a technology that helps us align to that goal. It makes us better able to respond when falls occur, and therefore able to provide higher-quality care. We look at what our residents need today to live better tomorrow, and SafelyYou is part of that. We’re so grateful for the funding from AHCCCS and for the partnership with SafelyYou.”

About Via Elegante Assisted Living and Memory Care

Via Elegante Assisted Living and Memory Care is Southern Arizona's premier luxury provider of senior care and memory care services with multiple locations in Tucson and Sierra Vista. Family owned and operated since 2003, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional care in a comfortable, enjoyable home-like environment. Our commitment to quality includes personalized care tailored to your loved one's needs, weekly personalized emails from our team, private and semi-private room options, all-inclusive rates, innovative AI technology SafelyYou to prevent falls and the coordination of all care so that you can focus on spending more quality time with your loved one. At Via Elegante, your peace of mind is our priority. Contact us today to learn how we can serve your family.

For more information visit www.viaelegante.com

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company’s passionate mission is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is solving critical challenges in senior living, from resident falls and ER visits to staffing concerns, LOS, and NOI. All helping ensure that communities reach both their clinical and financial goals.

SafelyYou is used by skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities all across North America—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight’s Tech Partner of the Year, and has been named to Fortune’s Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

Connect with SafelyYou on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/safelyyou/