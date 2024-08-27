SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PaceMate®, a pioneer in cardiac data management and remote monitoring, announced today the acquisition of the Paceart Optima™ system, an on-premises cardiac workflow solution from Medtronic (NYSE: MDT.) This strategic move significantly expands PaceMate's reach globally, adding nearly 1,000 clinic locations worldwide. This further enhances PaceMate’s ability to provide the leading and most comprehensive cardiac remote monitoring solution, continuing its position as the preferred partner in advanced cardiac data management.

“ After a comprehensive evaluation, we are confident PaceMate is the best organization to service Paceart customers and their future cardiac data workflow needs,” said Kweli P. Thompson, M.D., M.P.H., senior vice president and president, Medtronic Cardiac Rhythm Management. “ PaceMate offers best-in-class cardiac data management solutions and will provide excellent ongoing support to Paceart customers.”

Medtronic Cardiac Rhythm Management and PaceMate will collaborate closely to ensure a seamless transition and maintain exceptional service for Paceart customers. " Our shared values, dedication to customer experience, and commitment to exceptional patient-centric cardiac solutions make this agreement a perfect fit," said Tripp Higgins, CEO of PaceMate. “ Paceart customers will benefit from the continued support of Paceart employees transitioning to PaceMate, as well as enhanced service delivery and innovation. We are excited to set a new standard in the market by combining the strengths of both technologies for unparalleled support and advancement.”

PaceMate delivers the industry's leading comprehensive end-to-end platform, supporting the full spectrum of cardiac device types, including implantables, ambulatory monitors, heart failure devices, and remote patient monitors. This is paired with a complete suite of flexible solutions, including software, patient communications, and clinical service support.

PaceMate’s flagship product, PaceMateLIVE™, is recognized as the best-in-class remote cardiac monitoring software, leveraging powerful EHR integrations for seamless implementation, intuitive use, and intelligent patient prioritization. With the leading robust, research-grade data set, healthcare organizations have access to the most advanced tools for optimizing clinic operations and leveraging patient-centric data to conduct ground-breaking research. This acquisition complements PaceMate and brings it to the forefront of global cardiac care, enabling better patient outcomes and global innovation.

About PaceMate

PaceMate is a pioneering force in remote cardiac data management. We’re driven by a mission to modernize digital healthcare and envision a future of connected personalized cardiac care. Since 2015, PaceMate has been simplifying and streamlining device clinic operations into one easy-to-use platform—PaceMateLIVE. As the industry’s only comprehensive cardiac remote monitoring solution, PaceMateLIVE uniquely pairs device and EHR data and prioritizes patient care intelligently. Join us at PaceMate.com to see how together—we never miss a beat.®