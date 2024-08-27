Planet DDS and DentalXChange Announce Enhanced RCM Workflow to Transform Dental Insurance Management and Increase Cash Flow

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet DDS, a leading provider of cloud-based dental practice management solutions, is announcing a significant upcoming enhancement to its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) workflow, leveraging the new XConnect APIs from its long-time partner, DentalXChange. This development marks a new milestone in the nearly 20-year partnership between the two companies, further optimizing data access across the dental insurance journey for DSOs and group practices.

The enhanced RCM workflow will integrate DentalXChange’s XConnect APIs directly into Denticon, the flagship practice management solution of Planet DDS. This integration streamlines critical insurance transactions, including eligibility verification, claims processing, claims management, and payment posting, ensuring that DSOs and dental groups can operate with more clarity, efficiency, and accuracy. By allowing once fragmented tools to now talk to each other, the result is a unified, cloud-based solution.

“Our enhanced RCM workflow with DentalXChange’s XConnect APIs represents a significant step forward in optimizing the dental insurance process,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “This open ecosystem approach allows DSOs and group practices to leverage diverse technologies to strengthen their capabilities and competitiveness and build their own tech stack to customize workflows as they choose for their needs and growth plans.”

Planet DDS and DentalXChange have been partners since 2005, continually innovating to bring new products and services to dental practices, groups, and DSOs. Planet DDS is the first partner to leverage DentalXChange's XConnect APIs for claims, eligibility, and electronic remittance advice (ERA).

“At DentalXChange, we are proud to strengthen our nearly 20-year partnership with Planet DDS through our fully integrated RCM workflow that leverages new APIs. This deeper integration optimizes insurance transactions, including eligibility verification, claims processing, claims management, and payment posting, providing our mutual clients with enhanced efficiency and accuracy in their RCM process while keeping the entire client experience in Denticon,” shared Paul Kaiser, CEO of DentalXChange.

The enhanced RCM workflow eliminates inefficiencies, reduces manual errors, and accelerates payments. This integration ensures real-time, accurate data and automated workflows that drive financial health and operational efficiency for DSOs and group practices. Along with Denticon Pay, which makes payment acceptance more seamless and secure, the enhanced workflow with DentalXChange ensures a fully integrated revenue cycle management experience.

To learn more about how the enhanced RCM workflow in Denticon can improve efficiency and accelerate payments for your DSO or group practice, visit: planetdds.com.

About Planet DDS:

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions, serving over 13,000 practices in the United States and having over 118,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices, including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx Cloud Imaging, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Legwork Practice Marketing. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices nationwide. To learn more, visit: planetdds.com.

About DentalXChange:

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been on the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims creating dental RCM solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current client base approaching 200,000 dental providers and connectivity to over 1,050 payers. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state of art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 1B EDI transactions, consisting of more than 300MM dental claims annually.