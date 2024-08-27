Masimo Partners with March of Dimes to Help Parents with Babies in the NICU Make the Transition from Hospital to Home

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a global leader in innovative monitoring technologies used in top hospitals, and March of Dimes, the leading non-profit organization fighting to improve health outcomes for all moms and babies, are launching a partnership to support new parents with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Between 9 to 13 percent of babies born require a stay in the NICU due to complex medical needs1, and many babies born preterm, with birth defects, or with severe health complications spend their first days in the NICU. Through this partnership, Masimo will support March of Dimes’ NICU Family Support® program, which helps over 50,000 families nationwide as they navigate the NICU experience and the transition from hospital to home.

As part of the partnership, Masimo is committed to donating $100,000 of Masimo Stork™ units, a revolutionary, FDA-cleared smart home baby monitoring system designed to deliver peace of mind, to families with the greatest need for support, through March of Dimes’ NICU Family Support program. The NICU Family Support program offers family education, staff training on family-centered care, and an improved experience for parents with a baby in the NICU across more than 70 U.S. partner hospitals.

“Going home is an exciting and long hoped for milestone for new parents, but it is often one of the most overwhelming times for NICU families. Stork, which is powered by the same Masimo SET® sensor technology that’s been trusted in NICUs for decades, was developed to help parents have more peace of mind by keeping them informed about their baby’s health when caring for them at home,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “Together with March of Dimes and their premier NICU Family Support program, we aim to improve health outcomes for the youngest and most vulnerable patients and provide additional support to new parents as they bring their little ones home from the hospital.”

Stork leverages the same Masimo SET® pulse oximetry technology developed over 35 years ago and is the only device with over-the-counter FDA clearance for use on neonates the day they come home*. Stork monitors a baby’s oxygen saturation level (SpO2), pulse rate (PR), and skin temperature, and notifies caregivers with visual and audible alarms if a baby’s SpO2 or PR readings fall outside of preset ranges.

"March of Dimes is pleased to announce our partnership with Masimo Stork – a collaboration rooted in our mutual commitment to empowering NICU families through knowledge, compassion, and support,” said Kara Gilardi, Associate Vice President, March of Dimes NICU Family Support. “Stork’s sponsorship will support the evidence-based programs we provide that make a world of difference for families in the NICU and the providers who care for them.”

The partnership will also feature key activation moments throughout 2024 and 2025, including NICU Awareness Month programs, donation matching events highlighting Masimo's commitment to supporting families of NICU babies, and video releases that honor NICU families and provide vital resources to assist them in their transition home.

For more information, please visit MasimoStork.com/MOD.

*Masimo Stork is 510(k) cleared for OTC use as a wearable device intended for the monitoring of multiple physiological parameters. Masimo Stork is indicated for spot-checking and continuous monitoring of SpO2 and PR during no motion, motion, and low perfusion conditions in infants and neonates who are 0 to 18 months of age and between 6 and 30 lbs. Masimo Stork OTC is also indicated for continuous skin temperature measurements of infants and neonates who are 0 to 18 months of age and between 6 and 30 lbs. Masimo Stork is indicated for use in home environments.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We provide research, education, advocacy, and to give every family the best possible start. Since 1938, we’ve built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,3 improve CCHD screening in newborns,4 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.5-8 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,9 and is the primary pulse oximetry at all 10 top U.S. hospitals as ranked in the 2024 Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals listing.10 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97® and the Masimo W1® Medical Watch. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and Masimo W1 Sport. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

