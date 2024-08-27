NinjaOne Joins the AWS Partner Network

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. Joining APN makes it easier than ever for AWS customers to access the NinjaOne Platform™, training, curated programs, and resources – making IT teams more productive and secure.

Organizations run on more endpoints than ever, and trends like remote and hybrid work make it more complex and challenging for IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) to manage and secure those devices. According to Enterprise Strategy Group, 70 percent of employees use four or more endpoint devices each day. Yet, IT teams are struggling to manage and secure the devices within their organizations — with 90 percent saying they cannot actively monitor all endpoints, and 29 percent having no endpoint management coverage at all. Meanwhile, more than three-quarters (77 percent) have experienced a cyberattack that started via an exploit of an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed endpoint.*

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT with endpoint management for any device, anywhere. The cloud-native NinjaOne Platform increases productivity, reduces risk, and lowers costs for IT teams by unifying visibility and control of all devices. Organizations use NinjaOne and its wide range of IT and security integrations for patch management, software deployment, remote access, and endpoint backup. With NinjaOne now part of the APN, the NinjaOne Platform helps AWS customers realize better business outcomes.

“Managing and securing endpoints across today’s hybrid and distributed environments can be cumbersome, complex, and cost-prohibitive. IT teams and MSPs need solutions that can manage and secure all endpoints at scale so they can give employees the tools they need to do their best work,” said Joe Lohmeier, VP of Channel Sales at NinjaOne. “Our top priority is customer success, and by joining the AWS Partner Network, we’re making it easier for organizations to automate the hardest parts of IT to increase efficiency, improve productivity, and build resilience.”

As an APN member, NinjaOne joins a global network of 130,000 partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

