Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Partnership with Geoplast

HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, and Geoplast, an Italian leader in recycled plastic solutions for sustainable construction products, entered into a strategic partnership to distribute Aquabox, a modular, high-capacity stormwater retention/detention system in the United States. The Aquabox product line is designed to create flexible underground storage for stormwater retention, infiltration, disposal or harvesting for reuse.

Geoplast has a proven history of designing and manufacturing innovative products for a variety of applications including in construction, stormwater management, urban greening and landscaping.

“Geoplast shares our commitment to design innovative solutions that safeguard the environment and build resilient communities,” said Brian King, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Product Management and Sustainability at Advanced Drainage Systems. “This shared commitment is exemplified by Aquabox, which is designed to help protect and manage water­—the world’s most precious resource. Geoplast plays a vital role in creating a resilient and sustainable stormwater management infrastructure.”

Geoplast’s Aquabox system offers several solutions for stormwater retention and detention. Aquabox’s open cellular design includes modules that allow incoming stormwater runoff to freely distribute between modules where it can be stored, collected and/or released with a time delay to reduce potential flooding created by the increase of stormwater intensity in urban areas. Aquabox has high mechanical resistance, so it can be installed in more dense urban applications.

“The company’s focus on managing the entire lifecycle of the raindrop made ADS an ideal partner for us as we looked to bring innovative solutions and design to U.S. customers,” said Giulio Paolin, Export Manager, North America & Latin America, Geoplast. “Heavy rainfall, combined with the expansion of urban impervious surfaces, demonstrate the need for efficient and sustainable stormwater management solutions like Aquabox.”

