SkyDrive and Osaka Metro Sign Agreement Towards Social Implementation of eVTOL after the EXPO 2025

SkyDrive Inc. ("SkyDrive"), a leading Japanese eVTOL aircraft (*1) manufacturer based in Japan, announced that it has signed an agreement with Osaka Metro Co., Ltd. ("Osaka Metro") to study the feasibility of using eVTOL in the Osaka area after the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan ("the Expo"). In addition, Osaka Metro invested in SkyDrive.

SkyDrive's mission is "taking the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution," and its vision is to create a future where everyone uses eVTOLs for daily transportation in Japan and across the world. SkyDrive was selected to participate in the Advanced Air Mobility "Smart Mobility Expo" Project in 2025 (*2).

Osaka Metro operates eight subway lines and one New Tram, which is an automated, driverless tram. Each day, around 2.4 million passengers use the Osaka Metro rapid transit system. The company is also advancing an urban Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) concept called "e METRO," which integrates various modes of transport, including subways, buses, and taxis, to make Osaka city more convenient. In February 2024, Osaka Metro was selected as an operator of a vertiport outside the Expo site in Osaka.

SkyDrive and Osaka Metro have discussed vertiport operations both during and after the Expo. As SkyDrive envisions a future where eVTOL becomes a common mode of daily transportation, the two companies recognized a shared vision and identified a strong alignment between their goals.

Under this agreement, SkyDrive and Osaka Metro will explore detailed business plans and operations to determine how they can practically use eVTOL technology.

About Osaka Metro Co., Ltd.

Osaka Metro is the direct legal successor to the Osaka Municipal Transportation Bureau, which operated the subway as the Osaka Municipal Subway. Osaka Metro operates a subway network of 137.8 kilometers with nine lines across central Osaka, playing a crucial role as social infrastructure. In addition to its fundamental mission as a ‘transportation infrastructure’ providing safety, security, and comfort, and as a 'social infrastructure' supporting daily life, the company also aims to serve as a 'vitality infrastructure' where diverse people meet and create new values together. Its corporate philosophy is to contribute to the further development of the international city of Osaka. Osaka Metro is advancing its business activities with the goal of creating a city centered on transportation.

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive was formally established in July 2018 after testing flying car concepts and prototypes from 2014 with the mission of “taking the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution.” Its vision is to create a future where everyone has access to eVTOLs as their daily transportation in Japan and across the world. The company succeeded in the first crewed eVTOL flight test in Japan in 2019 and its eVTOL “SKYDRIVE” is in the process of acquiring its Japan Civil Aviation Bureau and Federal Aviation Administration certification. SkyDrive has been selected as a company to participate in the Advanced Air Mobility project at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at the plant owned by official production partner Suzuki Motor Company. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. Tomohiro Fukuzawa is the CEO of the company.

Editor’s Note:

(*1) “eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric vertical takeoff and landing. eVTOL aircraft are characterized by electrification, a fully autonomous autopilot, and vertical takeoff and landing. It is also called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) or Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

(*2) The Expo related press release: https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/8844