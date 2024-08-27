Flowcode Partners with REIN to Bring AI to the Insurance Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flowcode, a marketing technology platform, has partnered with embedded insurance technology company REIN to streamline insurance purchases by making it easier to secure a quote and find coverage wherever and whenever customers are in need. The innovative partnership brings the new Flowcode 2 QR platform capabilities to REIN’s IX embedded insurance platform to drive seamless customer acquisition in online and offline experiences.

"Eighty percent of the economy is transacted offline. Brands need and want to make it easy for consumers to turn any physical experience into an easy and convenient online transaction,” said Tim Armstrong, CEO, Flowcode. “This partnership takes all the friction out of the complicated insurance industry so that consumers can secure insurance coverage almost immediately no matter where they are or what they need. The partnership is great for consumers and brands, as well as insurers who haven’t had the tools or data to connect the offline and online.”

REIN works with insurance companies to distribute insurance products through a network of partners. Flowcode 2’s technology gives brands and insurance carriers a seamless way to create experiences for their target customers and access REIN’s tools through its patented QR code and lead gen solutions. The partnership gives insurance providers access to new embedded distribution channels for their products and real-time information on the behaviors of potential customers. Adjacent brands can offer insurance products and services that provide more value to their customers while opening new revenue streams safely and efficiently in the highly-regulated insurance industry.

This partnership provides intelligent data that automates and simplifies the customer acquisition process by securely using first-party data, streamlining the overall quote-to-purchase process, and mitigating risk and loss by improving the qualification of target customers.

Insurance is one of the most heavily regulated industries, making it complicated to develop new, innovative technologies. Both REIN and Flowcode were founded to modernize legacy industries with secure technology that reduces complexities and improves the overall experience for businesses and consumers.

For example, Ryder, a national leader in logistics and commercial trucks, has partnered with REIN and Flowcode to utilize QR codes connected to the REIN IX platform in order to embed various financial services products for offline dealerships and online properties.

“Partnering with Flowcode strengthens our embedded insurance network, which connects brands and their customers with premium insurance products in both online and offline environments,” said Jason Griswold, REIN CEO & co-founder. “This partnership allows us to unlock expansive acquisition opportunities for insurance providers and provides brands with customized solutions to determine when, where, and how to best offer their consumers coverage for the products they need.”

“With REIN’s extensive experience in the insurance industry and Flowcode’s enterprise-grade data security, we’ve been able to seamlessly bridge our consumer experience with REIN’s expertise in insurance technology,” said Flowcode CTO Mike Hamrah.

About REIN

REIN is an embedded insurance company that leverages proprietary IX technology and a robust network of carrier, brand, and media partners to seamlessly integrate insurance offerings into every critical point in the customer journey. REIN’s mission is simple: to connect consumers with trusted insurance coverage exactly when, where, and how they need it most. REIN is backed by core investors including Liberty Mutual, Delaware Life, and Sandbox Ventures.

For more information about REIN, please visit REIN.ai

About Flowcode

Founded in 2020 by Tim Armstrong, the former CEO and President of Google Americas, Flowcode's technology platform was developed in collaboration with leading brands across media, sports, retail, real estate, and tech. These enterprise brands use Flowcode’s tools to control their conversion funnels, map customer interests, and unlock custom experiences to build high-intent consumer-brand relationships. With over 711 million all-time engagements, Flowcode has become the go-to partner for connecting brands with their fans, trusted by over 60% of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in New York City, Flowcode has over 100 employees and is backed by investors including SV Angel and Allen & Co.

For more information about Flowcode or to request a demo of Flowcode 2, please visit Flowcode.com