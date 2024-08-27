Vultr and SQream Enhance Data Analytics with GPU-accelerated Performance and Scalability

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately held cloud computing platform, today announced that SQream, a leading data and analytics acceleration platform, has joined the Vultr Cloud Alliance, a partnership program consisting of industry-leading solutions enabling composable cloud services. By combining Vultr’s high-performance cloud compute, accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs, with SQream’s next generation, patented GPU-powered data processing, AI-driven enterprises can fast-track their data analysis and machine learning projects without the burden of traditional data processing limitations.

As organizations deploy AI, they face challenges with existing infrastructure and processes. According to a recent report commissioned by Vultr from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, the vast majority (89%) of organizations – from those at the highest levels of AI maturity to those at more aspirational stages – expect to achieve advanced AI use in two years. However, they do list technical infrastructure as the second biggest challenge (after governance) to meeting their goals.

The cutting-edge data analytics solution that Vultr and SQream deliver addresses the challenges of processing large-scale, complex datasets crucial for driving advanced AI innovation. This powerful solution solves critical problems such as slow data processing, high operational costs, and the inability to derive timely insights from massive datasets. By leveraging advanced GPU acceleration, organizations can perform complex queries and analytics at unprecedented speeds, reduce infrastructure costs, and gain deeper insights for faster, data-driven decision-making. The integration supports seamless scalability, robust data ingestion, and efficient data transformation.

“Our partnership with Vultr through its Cloud Alliance will revolutionize how enterprises approach data analysis and machine learning projects," said Ittai Bareket, Chief Alliance Officer of SQream. "With multi-layer parallel processing, comprehensive big-data lifecycle support, and enhanced data processing capabilities, Vultr and SQream enable organizations to achieve faster time-to-insight, seamless scalability for complex and large-scale analytics, and unparalleled flexibility and control. These advancements empower organizations to deliver sophisticated AI solutions more rapidly while pushing the boundaries of AI innovation.”

With the Vultr Cloud Alliance, organizations can customize their infrastructure stack with a composable approach, seamlessly assembling and scaling their modern cloud and AI operations on demand without worrying about vendor lock-in. SQream joins other alliance members, including Qdrant, a high-performance vector database with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities; Console Connect, which facilitates private, high-speed networking for secure, low-latency data transfer; DDN for sophisticated AI storage infrastructure; and Run:ai, an advanced AI workload orchestration platform.

“Vultr continues to grow its Cloud Alliance to give customers easy access to all the best-in-class technology and tools they need to build and scale their cloud- and AI-native operations," said Kevin Cochrane, CMO of Vultr. “This latest partnership between SQream and Vultr marks a significant step forward. By making it easier, faster, and less costly to analyze large and complex data sets, SQream and Vultr are clearing the way for a new wave of AI-driven innovation and transformation across industries.”

The partnership between SQream and Vultr opens up a world of possibilities for enterprises across financial services, telecom, healthcare & life sciences, retail, manufacturing, and other sectors. Such industry applications and use cases include:

Data processing and big data analytics: Process and analyze data as it comes in – ideal for time-sensitive applications – and tackle vast datasets easily to enable comprehensive analysis and reporting.

Process and analyze data as it comes in – ideal for time-sensitive applications – and tackle vast datasets easily to enable comprehensive analysis and reporting. Cost-effective data management: Optimize data management processes to reduce costs while maintaining performance. With SQream's GPU-powered architecture minimizing hardware requirements and Vultr’s predictable and affordable pricing model, organizations can significantly reduce the total cost of ownership compared to traditional solutions, allowing them to budget for other initiatives.

Optimize data management processes to reduce costs while maintaining performance. With SQream's GPU-powered architecture minimizing hardware requirements and Vultr’s predictable and affordable pricing model, organizations can significantly reduce the total cost of ownership compared to traditional solutions, allowing them to budget for other initiatives. High-performance computing and efficient data prep: Leverage the power of GPUs to accelerate complex analytics tasks and streamline data preparation and transformation to set the stage for more accurate analysis.

Leverage the power of GPUs to accelerate complex analytics tasks and streamline data preparation and transformation to set the stage for more accurate analysis. Secure and compliant data processing: Ensure all data processing meets industry standards and regulatory requirements worldwide with Vultr’s secure cloud infrastructure - SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and PCI compliant - combined with SQream’s compliance features.

The Vultr-SQream partnership follows a steady stream of industry innovations delivered by Vultr within the half year to enable modern AI enterprise, including industry-specific cloud computing solutions that help companies meet industry-specific needs and regulatory requirements, Sovereign Cloud and Private Cloud to bring digital autonomy to nations and enterprises worldwide, and Cloud Inference for serverless Inference-as-a-Service across Vultr’s 32 locations around the globe.

About SQream

SQream specializes in data processing and analytics acceleration, revolutionizing the way organizations approach big data analytics and AI/ML workloads with its unique, patented GPU SQL engine. SQream's solutions are designed to meet the needs of enterprises grappling with massive or complex datasets, offering unparalleled performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Tailored to address the entire data pipeline from ingestion and preparation to complex analytics, SQream empowers businesses to unlock actionable insights from their data with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including Samsung, Sinch, NCBA, AIS, LG and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

About Vultr

Vultr is the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform that delivers unparalleled ease of use, performance, pricing, and reach. With 1.5M customers across 185 countries, Vultr is the leading alternative hyperscaler, serving enterprise-grade businesses in financial services, telecom, healthcare & life sciences, retail, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and more.

Vultr’s Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, Managed Kubernetes, Managed Databases, Cloud Storage, and Networking solutions give customers global reach and performance while eliminating complexity and cost, so that they can easily deploy and scale their cloud-native and AI-native applications worldwide.

Learn more at: www.vultr.com.