POSCO Chooses o9’s AI-Powered Platform for Comprehensive Digital Transformation of Planning Processes

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has been selected by POSCO, a South Korean steel manufacturing company, to digitally transform its supply master planning capabilities.

POSCO, the world’s seventh-largest integrated steel manufacturing company by production volume, was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea. The company has global operations in various sectors, including steel production, energy, construction, engineering, battery materials, and IT services. POSCO is known for its commitment to sustainability and technological innovation.

POSCO embarked on a new initiative to digitally transform its business to enhance its sales and operations planning capabilities, as well as improve its customer experience and satisfaction. After a thorough review, POSCO selected o9 due to its vision for digitally integrated business planning processes and its unique AI-powered platform with an easy-to-use interface. The o9 platform, referred to as the “Digital Brain” of the enterprise, will enable POSCO to make more data-driven decisions by leveraging intelligent algorithms to create a digital twin of its business. This will allow POSCO to run and evaluate multiple what-if scenarios and connect all functional plans across all horizons on a single platform, facilitating end-to-end decision-making.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9, said, "Our AI-powered technology will enable POSCO to facilitate data-driven decisions and comprehensive scenario analysis. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation and our shared vision for truly integrated business planning, which will significantly enhance POSCO's operational efficiency and customer experience."

On September 10, o9 will host aim10x On Tour Seoul, an in-person executive event at the Signiel Seoul. Industry leaders and practitioners in the supply chain, IT, and digital transformation industry will come together to discuss the latest trends, share insights, and network. For more information about aim10x On Tour Seoul or to register for the event and view the agenda, click here.

Learn more about o9 at o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.