Expel Doubles Down on Cloud Leadership with Wiz Strategic Partnership

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with Wiz, the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). The partnership provides an integration offering MDR for Wiz toxic risk combinations (including vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and threats), allowing customers to secure across their cloud environments with precision and unrivaled speed.

“Cloud infrastructures are increasingly desirable targets for attackers as more workloads move to, or are born in, the cloud,” said Yonni Shelmerdine, Chief Product Officer, Expel. “Expel’s cloud knowledge runs deep. This partnership offers Wiz customers even greater ability to modernize and grow, knowing Expel’s team of security experts have their backs 24x7x365—applying a detection and response strategy across their entire security stack, with Wiz as a cornerstone.”

As organizations move to the cloud, the need for a robust cloud security strategy remains a critical priority. However, many SecOps teams don’t know where to start in order to effectively detect and respond to risks within their cloud environments. Expel’s deep cloud detection and response expertise, paired with Wiz’s industry-leading CNAPP platform offers unmatched cloud coverage—enabling organizations to enrich cloud issues with deep context, correlate events across tools from their cloud environment, and continuously improve detection accuracy with cloud threat intelligence written by Expel’s detection and response experts.

Expel already ingests and analyzes a variety of Wiz issue types for evidence of post-exploit behavior, including issues generated via Wiz’s Kubernetes runtime sensor. Expel correlates and enriches Wiz issues with additional context from customers’ environments, providing status updates on the investigations in real-time with detections spanning containers and Kubernetes security, cloud detection and response, CNAPP, and cloud-workload protection platforms (CWPP).

“Expel’s expertise in cloud security and rapid incident response perfectly complements Wiz's CNAPP capabilities, helping deliver enhanced protection for our customers' cloud environments,” said Oron Noah, VP, Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “This partnership continues our commitment to securing complex cloud infrastructures, enabling our customers to focus on what truly matters to their business goals.”

The integration offers a versatile MDR approach that's tailored to each organization's unique cloud needs. Expel’s transparent MDR platform and comprehensive service approaches security operations in an entirely new way, amplifying value for Wiz customers.

Register now to join the Expel team, Wiz, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for an upcoming webinar on September 26, 2024, focused on securing your cloud investment. Attendees will hear from two joint customers leveraging Wiz’s advanced cloud visibility and security capabilities alongside Expel MDR to achieve unparalleled protection and operational efficiency in AWS.

Here’s what one Expel customer has to say:

“This partnership between Expel and Wiz helps alleviate the burden of sifting through alerts for my team, allowing us to identify threats more efficiently so we can get back to more pressing business priorities. Expel and Wiz combine to be the powerful one-two punch we need, granting us peace of mind knowing our business is protected so we can focus on continuing to innovate and further our own operational goals.”

Jason Waits, CISO, Inductive Automation

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world’s most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel’s 24x7x365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench™, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 23-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust—with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.