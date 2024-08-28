D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Seneca Companies in its Partnership with Trive Capital

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Seneca Companies in its partnership with Trive Capital. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Seneca Companies (Seneca) in its partnership with Trive Capital (Trive), a Dallas-based private equity firm. The new partnership with Trive will support Seneca’s growth strategy to be a premier service provider to the fueling solutions industry and set the standard for this industry’s future.

“The Risewick family has built an incredible business over the last few decades,” stated James Keckler, Managing Director, Diversified Industrials Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. “Seneca is a leading provider in the petroleum space and we are excited to help them enter into a new partnership with Trive Capital to further facilitate the company’s growth and expansion.”

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Financial Institutions, and Technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment advisor providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.