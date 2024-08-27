Meal Ticket Partners with Adyen to Launch Payment Solutions for Food Service Distributors

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Meal Ticket, the leading provider of business management solutions for the food service industry, announces the release of its innovative payment processing platform, Meal Ticket Payments, designed exclusively for food distributors in partnership with Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. Meal Ticket Payments is an all-in-one payment processing platform customized to meet the needs of the food service industry.

The new Meal Ticket Payments platform allows distributors to streamline their invoicing and payment processes in one centralized, cloud-based system. With features tailored to the unique needs of the food service industry, distributors can send invoices, collect payments via credit card and ACH, and manage their accounts with ease and efficiency.

“We are excited to partner with Adyen, a leading global provider with a proven track record of supporting B2B platforms. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and value for our clients. With Adyen's technology powering Meal Ticket Payments, we are confident in our ability to streamline payment processes and enhance the financial operations of food service distributors,” said Wink Jones, CEO of Meal Ticket.

The introduction of Meal Ticket Payments marks a significant advancement in streamlining payment processes for food service distributors. The new platform is engineered to tackle prevalent industry challenges such as delayed payments and labor-intensive administrative tasks that have traditionally hampered efficiency and cash flow. By automating the invoicing and payment collection processes, Meal Ticket Payments reduces administrative burden, enhances financial transparency, and accelerates the financial operations cycle.

Meal Ticket enhances its payment solutions to offer a more seamless, secure, and efficient transaction experience. The partnership with Adyen allows Meal Ticket Payments to support an array of payment methods and currencies, facilitating smoother transactions. This strategic integration underscores Meal Ticket’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to provide superior value and service to its users.

“We’re proud to support Meal Ticket in bringing a seamless payment experience to food service distributors,” said Davi Strazza, President of North America at Adyen. “Powered by Adyen for Platforms, Meal Ticket Payments enables food service distributors to support multiple payment methods and currencies, while streamlining their operations. This allows them to focus on what matters most — growing their businesses and delivering exceptional service to their clients.”

Key Features of Meal Ticket Payments

Automated Payments: Enhance cash flow and boost revenue with fully automated payments that reduce days sales outstanding (DSO). This feature includes automatic invoice updates to reflect credit balances and quick deposits directly into bank accounts using integrated credit card and ACH payments.

One-Click Pay & Payment Flexibility: Streamline payment processes with the convenience of one-click payments, eliminating the need for writing, mailing, and tracking checks. Offer restaurant operators flexible payment options like credit card and ACH to meet their financial needs.

Digital Ease & Customer Value: Digitize the entire receivables process on a single platform, reducing complexity and saving time. Create value for your customers by providing easy-to-use digital interfaces for managing payments, coupled with the option to offset fees, enhancing overall customer satisfaction and loyalty.

About Meal Ticket

Meal Ticket is a leading software provider in the food service supply chain, delivering a suite of SaaS tools to distributors, suppliers, and restaurant operators. The company’s products enable its clients to shift from legacy analog systems to fully automated, software-driven solutions resulting in better account penetration, more strategic vendor relationships, and overall higher margins. Meal Ticket was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with offices in Colorado, Florida, New York, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.mealticket.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, and eBay. The cooperation with Meal Ticket as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.