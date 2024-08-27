Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center Selects ROH, Increasing Booking Visibility and Improving Productivity Across Departments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform designed to help hotels increase profitability, today announced that Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center, which boasts 79,000 square feet of meeting and event space and 300 guest rooms, has selected ROH to increase productivity across its organization. With the ability to effortlessly manage sales, payments and finance in one place, ROH is removing back-office burden.

“In an industry where efficiency and profitability are paramount, ROH is reshaping the landscape with a solution that maximizes revenue potential by coupling real-time visibility with a centralized platform for organizing contracts, deploying invoice schedules and customizing payment options,” said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder, ROH. “Seeing esteemed brands like Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center identify opportunities to enhance profitability, take charge and implement new technology to support their teams sends a significant signal to the entire hospitality industry.”

Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center offers a sophisticated interpretation of the dynamic Texas urban landscape reflecting the energy of booming North Dallas and blending rustic design materials with curated art and the latest technology. This convention space boasts a combined 79,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space.

