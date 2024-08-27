World Wide Technology Expands AI Proving Ground with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, today announced a new initiative with NVIDIA to accelerate enterprise development and deployment of generative AI applications through the launch of NVIDIA NIM™ Agent Blueprints.

Building on the companies’ eight-year collaboration, WWT will bring NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to global clients through its AI Proving Ground. AI Proving Ground enables businesses to test, develop and validate proof of concepts leveraging WWT’s massive outlay of high-performance architecture and array of hardware and software solutions.

“ WWT is committed to helping enterprises harness the power of AI as a catalyst for business transformation,” said Jim Kavanaugh, cofounder and CEO of World Wide Technology. “ WWT’s AI Proving Ground, equipped with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints and coupled with our data scientists, consultants and high-performance architecture engineers, offers a comprehensive resource for our clients to experiment with, validate and scale AI solutions.”

“ Enterprises are eager to harness the potential of generative AI, and expert guidance can help companies quickly build and deploy AI applications that align with business goals,” said Justin Boitano, vice president, enterprise AI software products at NVIDIA. “ With NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints and WWT’s deep expertise in implementation and integration, businesses across industries can rapidly operationalize core generative AI use cases and create generative AI flywheels that put their data to work.”

NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints offer a collection of pre-trained, tailorable AI workflows that provide enterprise developers with comprehensive software to create and deploy generative AI applications. The initial set of blueprints feature a digital human workflow for customer service, a generative virtual screening process for rapid drug discovery and a multimodal PDF data extraction workflow for enterprise retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), enabling generative AI applications to communicate with enterprise data for enhanced precision in responses.

Coupled with the WWT AI Proving Ground, NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints can be modified and enhanced, allowing developers to leverage both information retrieval and complex, agent-based workflows while also constructing transformational AI solutions that deliver business results in a fraction of the time.

Read more about how WWT AI Proving Ground with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints will impact enterprise organizations’ ability to accelerate the implementation of AI solutions in this blog post by WWT managing director Tim Brooks.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution. With $20 billion in annual revenue, WWT combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps clients and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.