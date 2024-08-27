Group Enroll Partners With GreenShield to Simplify the Benefits Experience for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Group Enroll, a tech-enabled group benefits provider in Canada, is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced group benefits plans underwritten by GreenShield, Canada’s only national non-profit health and benefits company. These innovative plans, now coupled with Group Enroll's proprietary online enrollment technology, offer a comprehensive and streamlined solution for small and medium- sized businesses to better support the health of their employees. In response to the rising costs of healthcare and the growing demand for employee benefits, Group Enroll has identified the necessity for more accessible and cost-efficient group benefits plans for small and medium-sized businesses. To address these concerns, as well as an increasing preference for digital access, Group Enroll enables businesses to easily select and enroll in benefits programs best-suited to their size and scale.

Group Enroll’s proprietary technology simplifies the enrollment process for both employers and employees by eliminating the need for paper forms and manual data entry. This not only saves time and reduces errors but also provides a more secure and confidential way to manage sensitive employee information.

"We are thrilled to introduce our exclusive digital group benefits plans underwritten by GreenShield," said David Solomonov, President & CEO of Group Enroll. "Our goal is to make the process of obtaining and managing group benefits as seamless and hassle-free as possible for businesses. With the added support of GreenShield, we are confident that we can provide the best possible benefits solutions for our clients."

The partnership aims to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of selecting comprehensive health and dental plans for small and medium-sized businesses. It underscores both organizations’ commitment to meeting the diverse needs of employers and their workforce ensuring more Canadians have access to high-quality coverage and care.

GreenShield is a non-profit integrated health and benefits organization with a mission to enable Better Health for All. The first organization in Canada to operate as a payer-provider (‘payvider’), the company offers insurance, administers benefits, and pays claims as a ‘payer’ while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management services as a ‘provider.’ Integrating both sides of the payvider equation enables GreenShield to simplify access to care, remove administrative barriers, and improve health outcomes for its customers.​

“At GreenShield, we’re committed to helping Canadians live their healthiest lives integrating coverage and care,” says J.P. Girard, Executive Vice President, Head of GreenShield Insurance. “With this partnership, we look forward to helping more small and medium-sized Canadian businesses support their employees through seamless access to holistic health and benefits support.”

About Group Enroll

Group Enroll is wholly owned and operated by Alliance Income Services Corp, located in Vaughan, Ontario, a Canada-wide licensed brokerage. Group Enroll offers group benefits insurance services and technology solutions to Canadian insurance agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and clients. Group Enroll delivers exceptional service, building long-term partnerships based on trust, integrity, and mutual success.

About GreenShield

GreenShield is uniquely structured as a non-profit health and benefits company that reinvests its earnings and redeploys its services to support underserved Canadian communities via its social impact brand, GreenShield Cares. The company’s overarching goal is to generate $75 million of social impact investments to improve the lives of at least 1 million Canadians by the end of 2025. As the industry’s noble challenger GreenShield continues to innovate, evolving its offerings and services to deepen its purpose of championing Better Health for All™. ​