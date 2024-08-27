Redwire Selected to Provide Advanced RF Payloads to a Leading European Defense Contractor, Expanding RF Offerings to Overseas Markets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has been selected to deliver radio frequency (RF) payloads for a constellation of satellites for a leading European defense contractor. Through this work, Redwire will extend its established, flight-proven RF payloads to overseas customers.

Redwire will provide multiple shipsets of RF payloads and control electronics. The RF payloads will be manufactured and tested at Redwire’s recently expanded Longmont, Colorado, facility, which features 26,000 square feet of high-bay manufacturing, integration, and testing floor space, as well as an advanced RF testing chamber for installed performance testing of RF payloads.

“Redwire is proud to be providing its flight-proven RF antenna technology in support of a critical European defense contractor,” said Adam Biskner, President of Redwire Space Systems. “As a leading RF antenna supplier, Redwire has made significant investments to successfully develop the technologies, manufacturing methods, and business systems to serve the rapidly growing number of customers around the world.”

Redwire is a world leader in antenna production, having delivered more than 50 flight antennas and with more than 180 additional antennas in development. This new contract leverages Redwire’s years of antenna and RF systems development and the company’s investments in RF and advanced antenna manufacturing and testing capabilities. A recently announced milestone out of Redwire's RF portfolio was the first-ever transmission of a Link 16 signal from space, using an antenna Redwire delivered to York Space Systems for SDA's Tranche 0 Transport Layer. Link 16 is a military tactical data link network that provides secure line-of-sight communications capabilities for personnel on land, in the air, and at sea.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.