Voya Financial Selects FINEOS Platform to Enhance Integrated Disability and Absence Management

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) announced today that Voya Financial has selected the FINEOS Platform for its integrated disability management and absence (IDAM) claims. Voya is a leading health, wealth and investment company based in the United States. The FINEOS Platform for IDAM Solution is scheduled to go live in 2025 to support Voya’s refreshed unpaid and paid leave management administration.

FINEOS is the global leader providing end-to-end core software systems for life, accident and health insurance. The FINEOS Platform is purpose-built for the group, absence and the supplemental employee benefits market. More than forty customers in North America use the FINEOS Platform, and FINEOS serves 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S.

“We are delighted Voya has chosen FINEOS and look forward to building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship,” said CEO Michael Kelly. “The FINEOS Platform will help Voya and its insurance companies deliver an excellent customer experience and will bring automation and efficiencies to their business operations, enabling their staff to maximize their time caring for their customers in the moments that matter the most.”

“We believe the FINEOS purpose-built platform, along with their industry-leading capabilities in IDAM administration, will help Voya to support our strategic growth in the workplace,” said Rob Grubka, CEO, Workplace Solutions for Voya Financial. “As we move forward, we are excited to work together with FINEOS as we continue to leverage their expertise in providing innovative workplace products and services to our customers.”

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S., as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

