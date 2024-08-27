Ancora High School® To Team Up With Legacy Education Allowing Students to Achieve High School Diploma

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy Education and Ancora High School are pleased to announce a groundbreaking alliance agreement aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for high school students and fostering a seamless transition into higher education.

Under this alliance, Legacy Education will sponsor individuals to earn their high school diploma from Ancora High School for their secondary school experience. Legacy Education campuses will offer a safe space and access to technology for sponsored individuals to engage in their coursework with Ancora High School. With no obligation on the part of a sponsored student, this partnership opens doors for individuals to earn their high school diploma with support from Legacy Education campuses. Ancora High School, renowned for its innovative approach to education and comprehensive support services, will work closely with sponsored individuals from Legacy Education to help them achieve academic success through a fully accredited and recognized high school diploma while widening their options for future endeavors.

"We are excited to partner with Legacy Education and its postsecondary institutions - Integrity College of Health, High Desert Medical College, and Central Coast College - to serve the communities of Bakersfield, CA, Lancaster, CA, Pasadena, CA, Salinas, CA, and Temecula, CA with this pathway for high school education," said Andrea Snow, SVP and Chair of the Board for Ancora High School. "By partnering with Legacy Education, we can provide Ancora High School students with a pathway for added support, ensuring that they have influential resources and means to thrive academically and professionally."

The alliance between Legacy Education and Ancora High School underscores both institutions' commitment to expanding access to quality education and preparing individuals for success in an ever-changing world. Through collaboration and innovation, Legacy Education and Ancora High School are paving the way for a brighter future for individuals across the United States and beyond.

For more information about Legacy Education, visit www.legacyed.com. For more information about Ancora High School, visit www.ancorahigh.com.

About Legacy Education

Legacy Education was founded in 2009 and currently owns and operates three nationally accredited academic institutions across five campuses in California. The primary program focus is the rapidly growing allied healthcare industry along with an emphasis on veterinary and business. High Desert Medical College has been serving students for more than a decade with campuses in Bakersfield, Lancaster and Temecula, California. Lancaster and Bakersfield. Central Coast College is located in Salinas, California with more than 35 years training students. Integrity College is located in Pasadena and was founded in 2007. All schools are nationally accredited through either Accredited by ACCET (Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training) or Accrediting Bureau of Health Education.

About Ancora High School®

Ancora High School provides adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora High School has earned accreditation by Cognia™ and has partnered with McGraw Hill to provide courseware platforms that deliver personalized learning experiences allowing students to learn at their own pace. Brought to market by Ancora®, a leading workforce solutions provider, Ancora High School seeks to inspire and empower students to change their lives through our high school education completion and skill development opportunities. Learn more at www.ancorahigh.com.