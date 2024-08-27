ICE Collaborates with Space Intelligence to Launch ICE’s Commodity Traceability Service

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA) is collaborating with Space Intelligence, a provider of high accuracy nature mapping data, to launch the ICE Commodity Traceability Service (ICE CoT).

ICE CoT is a technology platform designed to facilitate the continued frictionless trade of physical cocoa and coffee by automating the process of submitting, storing, validating and sharing due diligence information mandated by the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). The EUDR is designed to reduce the EU’s impact on global deforestation and forest degradation by requiring proof that specified goods entering or sold in the EU are “deforestation-free” and lawfully produced. Europe is the largest market for cocoa and coffee worldwide.

“We are excited to be working with Space Intelligence on the continued build-out of ICE CoT,” said Clive de Ruig, President of IBA. “As one of the world’s foremost experts in forest mapping using satellite data, their expertise in delivering highly accurate and comprehensive data will be critical to providing information on whether cocoa and coffee farm plots are deforestation-free.”

“Space Intelligence’s geospatial mapping capabilities will be integrated into ICE CoT, clearly indicating areas in cocoa and coffee producing countries that have been deforested post-December 31, 2020, and that are not eligible for the production of EUDR-compliant goods. This geospatial mapping data will work in tandem with ICE CoT’s farm and physical flow validation methodologies, utilizing farm geolocation and traceability information throughout the supply chain to support the tradability of commodities within the EU,” continued de Ruig.

“The EUDR means stakeholders across commodity markets need to be provided with trust in the compliance of the supply of goods entering the EU, which can be ensured by audit-grade mapping data supporting the verification process,” said Professor Ed Mitchard, Co-founder and Chief Scientist at Space Intelligence. “Our process generates mapping data that meets the stringent requirements of the EUDR, developed from decades of experience in remote sensing research and integrating ecology expertise with machine learning to achieve accuracy on a geographical scale. Our collaboration with IBA is a testament to our shared goal of ensuring customers can meet the requirements of the EUDR.”

In June 2024, ICE CoT commenced a pilot phase for validating cocoa and coffee farm geolocation data using a methodology developed by Meridia. The platform allows companies to upload farm plot coordinates and run a series of validation checks on the geolocation data. IBA expects to pilot the validation of physical flow data related to the movement, including merging or splitting, of cocoa and coffee parcels along the supply chain to its ultimate use or export, along with lawful production data, in the coming months.

ICE provides the largest markets in the world to trade cocoa and coffee through its benchmark Cocoa, London Cocoa, Coffee C® and Robusta Coffee futures and options markets. Last year the equivalent of over 500 million tons traded on ICE’s cocoa and coffee markets.

IBA plans to launch ICE CoT prior to the end of 2024. The platform remains subject to further testing, system and data availability, and any regulatory contingencies. For more information on ICE CoT, please contact IBA-ICECoT@ice.com.

About ICE Benchmark Administration

ICE Benchmark Administration is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for the regulated activity of administering a benchmark and is authorized as a benchmark administrator under the U.K. Benchmarks Regulation. Operating ICE CoT is not a regulated activity.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

About Space Intelligence

Space Intelligence is a NatureTech company enabling zero deforestation and mass restoration of biodiverse forests globally by providing the highest quality nature mapping data.

We combine our extensive expertise in satellite data analytics, ecology, and machine learning to provide highly accurate and comprehensive data that is trusted to support the development and review of forest carbon projects and compliance with nature impact disclosures.

Our approach to mapping the world’s forest is rooted in science, with our co-founders leveraging nearly 40 years of combined research experience to develop our team and products, which are trusted by major organizations in nature conservation and restoration. To learn more about Space Intelligence, visit www.space-intelligence.com.

Category: EXCHANGES

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange