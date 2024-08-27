BizCap® Facilitates Gibbs Smith’s Multimillion-Dollar Line of Credit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizCap®, a commercial finance advisory firm established in 2002, announces it has structured and secured financing for Gibbs Smith, an American publisher known for producing beautifully crafted books designed to enrich and inspire readers. The financing will support Gibbs Smith’s growth, enabling the book company to expand its publishing capabilities and enhance its portfolio of beautifully crafted books.

Tozi Manyukwa, Controller at Gibbs Smith, said, “BizCap® provided exceptional support and dedication throughout the financing application process. Their expertise made a significant difference. The collaborative spirit and thorough attention to detail exhibited by the entire team were truly commendable. BizCap® helped us achieve an important milestone.”

“Once we grasped Gibbs Smith’s needs and vision, we successfully secured the necessary financing to fuel their growth,” said Chuck Doyle, president and CEO of BizCap®. “We’re proud to have played a role in advancing their mission to enrich and inspire through their exceptional books."

With this financing, BizCap® has once again proven its capabilities and commitment to assisting companies in achieving their financial goals. The success of this transaction further solidifies BizCap®’s reputation as a trusted partner dedicated to providing exceptional service and results for its clients.

About BizCap®

BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002) is a time-tested national commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap® is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.