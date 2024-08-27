Harvey and Icertis Partner for Enterprise Contracting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvey is thrilled to announce a new integration with Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence. This partnership marks the first time Harvey’s domain-specific models will be available to enterprise users via a third-party Contract Lifecycle Management platform (CLM). Icertis is the leading CLM platform and manages contracts for a third of the Fortune 100, including Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Mercedes-Benz, and JP Morgan Chase.

This new integration will provide enhanced speed and accuracy as Icertis users leverage Harvey to extract key contract terms and clauses, analyze them based on playbooks, and determine the level of risk and review required. Harvey’s legal specific foundation models can understand and extract all relevant information from any type of enterprise contract so they can be leveraged in downstream workflows.

“Icertis is widely regarded as the leading CLM platform for the enterprise, trusted by some of the best-known global brands,” explained Winston Weinberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Harvey. “We are thrilled that Icertis has chosen Harvey as an AI partner to further accelerate its users' contract workflows and deliver key insights. We are looking forward to collaborating with Icertis closely to deliver material value to customers and enhance the contract management experience.”

“Harvey has emerged as a generative AI leader within the legal profession with a deep bench of machine learning experts who are pushing the boundaries of AI,” added Samir Bodas, Co-Founder and CEO of Icertis. “Our partnership with Harvey furthers our commitment to deliver customer value across the enterprise contract lifecycle by enabling best-of-breed domain-specific language models, securely and seamlessly, via the Icertis ExploreAI service. I am delighted with our partnership with Harvey.”

For Harvey, this marks a significant step in the company’s ability to make its proprietary technology accessible to a new set of users within the systems they already use. For Icertis, its enterprise customers will have new access to cutting-edge AI technology to accelerate their journey to contract intelligence.

The Harvey integration for Icertis will be made available to a select group of Icertis customers, with plans to become generally available before the end of this year.