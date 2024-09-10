Dexcom CGM Worn in Outer Space as Part of First-of-its-Kind Polaris Dawn Mission

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, today announced the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is being worn by astronauts in space as part of the Polaris Dawn mission, which launched this morning and aims to better understand the effects of spaceflight on human health.

While in orbit, the Polaris Dawn crew will conduct scientific research designed to advance both human health on Earth and our understanding of human health during long-duration spaceflights. Given that one in ten1 people globally live with diabetes, it’s essential to understand the impact of space travel on human health to ensure it is accessible and inclusive of all people, including those living with diabetes and other chronic health conditions.

“As the pioneer in glucose sensing, Dexcom has been responsible for bringing almost every major ‘first’ to market for the CGM category. This health research driven mission marks another first for Dexcom, with our industry leading CGMs being worn by astronauts in outer space,” said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. “We are thrilled to play a role in building a future where people with diabetes are empowered to accomplish anything they set their minds to–including the possibility of exploring outer space–without being held back by their condition.”

Dexcom CGM systems consist of a small, wearable sensor that continually measures and sends glucose data wirelessly to a smart device* or receiver, giving users accurate2 real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their finger.† Dexcom CGMs have industry-leading remote monitoring and reporting capabilities and also provide personalized, actionable insights that empower people to solve important health challenges.

Over their five days in space, the Polaris Dawn crew will conduct around 40 scientific experiments, including several to better understand the effects of spaceflight on glucose health. Labfront, a platform assisting health researchers in collecting and analyzing physiological data, is collaborating with Dexcom to provide advanced analytics for the data collected using Dexcom CGM. The research will explore how microgravity, fluid shifts, and blood flow restriction exercises impact glucose regulation.

“Glucose is a critical biomarker for understanding metabolic responses in space, and analyzing its dynamics and interplay with other physiological biomarkers will provide invaluable data for this mission’s scientific objectives,” said Dr. Andrew Ahn, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and chief medical officer at Labfront.

Dexcom has long believed that understanding glucose is integral to overall health and wellness. Dexcom recently launched Stelo, the first glucose biosensor cleared by the FDA for use without a prescription and available for use by all adults not using insulin in the U.S. Dexcom is the most recommended‡ CGM brand by both patients3 and healthcare providers,4 offering a portfolio of glucose biosensors designed to address the needs of people with all types of diabetes and prediabetes.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Smart device sold separately. For a list of compatible devices, visit www.Dexcom.com/compatibility.

†Fingersticks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings.

‡Based on a comparison in NPS scores across major CGM brands.

