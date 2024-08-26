AI Risk, Inc. Partners with Fynancial to Bring Safe and Powerful AI to Wealth Management

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. (AI Risk), a leader in AI governance, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity (AI GRCC) software, today announced a strategic partnership with Fynancial, a leading social financial platform for the wealth management industry. Through this collaboration, Fynancial will integrate AI Risk's proprietary AIR-GPT technology into its platform, providing advisors with a secure and innovative AI-powered solution.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fynancial to bring the power of AI to wealth management while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance,” said Alec Crawford, Founder and CEO of AI Risk. “By combining Fynancial’s robust platform with AIR-GPT’s advanced capabilities, we are empowering advisors to enhance efficiency, improve client experiences, and mitigate risks all while meeting anticipated SEC compliance rules around AI and cybersecurity.”

AIR-GPT offers a range of AI-driven features designed to streamline advisor workflows and boost productivity, replacing handfuls of other AI products on a single platform. Though the use cases are expanding every day, initial ways that advisors can benefit include:

Pre-meeting Readouts: Consolidating client information into easily digestible summaries.

Consolidating client information into easily digestible summaries. Audio Transcription: Transcribing client meetings, extracting action items, and generating meeting notes.

Transcribing client meetings, extracting action items, and generating meeting notes. Predictive Responses: Providing AI-powered suggestions for client communications.

Providing AI-powered suggestions for client communications. AI-Assisted Writing: Generating marketing content and client correspondence.

Generating marketing content and client correspondence. Sentiment Analysis: Assessing client sentiment across various communication channels.

“Our partnership with AI Risk is a testament to our commitment to providing advisors with the most advanced and secure tools available,” said Patrick Parker, Chief Product Officer at Fynancial. “By incorporating AIR-GPT into our platform, we are enabling advisors to leverage the benefits of AI while adhering to strict regulatory requirements and giving their clients the best service possible.”

Across their platforms, AI Risk, Inc. recently introduced the ability for companies to create no-code AI agents that can link into SQL databases and any internal or external API. For example, AIR-GPT links into Outlook, Zoom, Teams, Hubspot and other popular CRMs, turning the AI into a command center for financial advisors and other professionals.

As regulations like the SEC Predictive Analytics and Investment Manager Security Cyber Security Rules make their way through the regulatory process, AI Risk, Inc. tools provide ways for advisors to be instantly compliant and safe with their use of AI. AI Risk, Inc. also offers a-la-carte software for “AI SEC compliance as a service” and “AI cybersecurity as a service,” providing solutions for the world’s largest and most sophisticated organizations.

About Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. (AI Risk, Inc.) is the leader in AI governance, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity (AI GRCC) software, offering the first comprehensive advanced platform for generative-AI safety, security, and compliance. Founded in 2023 by Alec Crawford and Frank Fitzgerald, AI Risk’s team has decades of experience in artificial intelligence, financial services, risk management, and compliance. The company focuses on rapid (one hour) private cloud deployment and strict data confidentiality, enabling secure and regulatory-compliant use of AI and generative-AI technologies for organizations across the globe. For more information, please visit aicrisk.com.

About Fynancial

Fynancial is the Social Financial Platform for the wealth management industry, empowering financial advisors to launch private and secure mobile and social experiences that engage the current generation and reach the next generation with the power of their incredible financial advice. Fynancial’s white-labeled mobile-first platform seamlessly integrates traditional wealth management tools with modern social features, giving clients a trusted news feed curated by their advisor, compliant direct messaging, and easy access to their financials and critical resources – all under a brand they know and trust. For more information, please visit www.fynancial.com.