Elliptic Labs Launching on vivo’s iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro Smartphones

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, has announced the launch of its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on vivo’s iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro smartphones. The vivo iQOO Z9s series, targeted for the international market, utilize chipsets from Elliptic Labs’ partners Qualcomm and MediaTek. The vivo iQOO Z9s is driven by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset while the vivo iQOO Z9s Pro is running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Elliptic Labs previously announced this contract in January 2024.

“vivo’s iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro adds up of a total of 17 vivo devices shipping with our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “vivo, the fourth largest smartphone OEM globally, has come to rely on Elliptic Labs’ leadership in AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to bring true AI innovations to their devices. Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is at the core of this innovation and the driver for why vivo chooses Elliptic Labs to make their devices greener, smarter, and more user-friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.