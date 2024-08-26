Knust-Godwin Selects Continuum Powders for Advanced Ni718 Lifecycle Management Project: Case Study

Image 2. A finished oil and gas component, featuring a specialized coating on the interior diameter to reduce wear and extend operational life. Image courtesy Knust-Godwin

Image 1. A 3D-printed part (left) used in the oil and gas industry, transformed through precision machining (right) to meet exacting specifications. When bulk parts reach end-of-life, their material can now be recycled using Continuum’s proprietary, single-step Greyhound M2P platform, with new, high-quality materials provided back to the manufacturer via the Continuum Powder as a Service (CPaaS). Image courtesy Knust-Godwin

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuum Powders, the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders, today announced that Knust-Godwin selected Continuum Powders as the exclusive metal powders provider for a project supporting a large oil and gas customer needing to recycle nickel alloy parts.

The oil and gas company had a large amount of Ni718-grade internal products hitting end-of-life and needed a cost-effective means to recycle the parts. The company approached Knust-Godwin, who researched industry offerings to determine the best available solution. An existing Knust-Godwin customer recommended that the firm evaluate Continuum Powders.

Initially, Knust-Godwin was skeptical of recycled powder, but after multiple mechanical test coupons showed that Continuum Powders’ products met or exceeded other leading non-sustainable powder suppliers, Continuum Powders was officially selected for the project.

“Continuum is doing things that no other metal powders company can currently do when it comes to complete lifecycle management of consumable metal parts,” stated Rob Higby, chief executive officer of Continuum Powders. “With the incredible advancements we’ve made in converting worn parts into new metal powders, it no longer makes sense to simply scrap those parts and purchase metal powders made from virgin metals.”

Not only was Continuum Powders able to easily recycle end-of-life bulk parts with their proprietary, single-step Greyhound M2P platform, but they also supplied Knust-Godwin with new, high-quality Ni718 through their Continuum Powder as a Service (CPaaS).

Knust-Godwin was then able to manufacture new parts for their customer using a Renishaw RenAM500Q printer. Following this project, Knust-Godwin realized the power of using Continuum’s M2P process for recycling manufacturing by-products like oversized or sieved powder.

“Continuum Powders consecutively proved to have the highest quality powders on the market—equal to or above that of all other manufacturers,” stated Michael Corliss of Knust-Godwin. “When you combine that level of quality with the level of sustainability they offer and their Powder as a Service offering – it makes them our de facto go-to provider.”

Continuum Powders is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States and Singapore. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials.

Continuum Powders is the only company that can combine industry-leading quality with extreme alloy flexibility, supply chain independence, and cost competitiveness while dramatically reducing carbon footprint versus traditional powders. For more information on Continuum Powders products, please visit www.continuumpowders.com.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of December 31, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.