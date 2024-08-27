ChargePoint and Daimler Buses partner to enable seamless integration of vehicle telematics solutions

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), has partnered with Daimler Buses to seamlessly integrate ChargePoint’s telematics and charge management systems with Mercedes-Benz and Setra brand buses.

Uwe Münch, Director for Bus & Transit, Europe, at ChargePoint: "Over 9,500 buses use the ChargePoint fleet management system globally, many of which are made by Daimler Buses. With this new partnership, customers of both brands benefit from enhanced software to optimise their pure electric and mixed fuel fleets. Daimler Buses operators who wish to use our telematics and charge management solution will benefit from the partnership."

Bernd Mack, Head of Customer Services & Parts and Used Vehicles at Daimler Buses: "I am very pleased that, in ChargePoint, we were able to gain a partner for our Data-as-a-Service ecosystem. The partnership with ChargePoint is a further important component in making the use of vehicle data as easy and secure as possible for our bus customers."

ChargePoint’s fleet and charge management systems analyze real time data, providing a service which is crucial to operating a diverse fleet efficiently and scaling that fleet’s EV population. The new partnership creates a seamless customer experience assuring fast and cost-effective onboarding in as little as a few minutes. From asset monitoring and management to real-time insights and advanced reporting, ChargePoint provides all the information a fleet manager needs to increase efficiency, delivered from one seamless interface.

For ChargePoint customers with fleets that include Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses, or for Daimler Buses customers who prefer to use ChargePoint fleet and charge management software, the new agreement offers numerous advantages and eliminates the need for additional telematics hardware.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

