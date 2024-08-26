DFA Veterans Launch Parkwoods Wealth Partners, Offering New Model for RIA Growth and Succession

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parkwoods Wealth Partners, LLC ("Parkwoods") today announced its official launch, introducing a new platform designed to support the growth and succession planning of registered investment advisors (RIAs). The firm also announced the successful integration of its first partner, FMF&E Wealth Management, LLC, based in Syracuse, NY.

Parkwoods represents a significant development in the RIA space, founded by industry veterans with deep roots in the Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) ecosystem. Al Sears and Ed Edwin, formerly of DFA, have partnered with Chris Gardner, a seasoned RIA practitioner, to create a platform uniquely tailored for advisors aligned with DFA's investment philosophy. This distinctive combination of fund company expertise and hands-on advisory experience positions Parkwoods to address the specific needs of DFA-centric firms seeking growth and succession solutions.

The firm seeks to become the premier home for RIAs who predominantly use Dimensional Fund Advisors’ investment strategies and are dedicated to elevating both the financial well-being and overall quality of life for their clients.

"We've created Parkwoods to address the diverse succession needs in the RIA industry," said Al Sears, Co-Founder and CEO. "Many independent advisors today face a difficult choice: sell their practice and lose control, or maintain independence at the cost of developing sustainable second-generation (G2) talent and diversifying what’s often their largest personal asset. Our model allows advisors to maintain their well-earned professional autonomy while accessing the benefits and security of a larger organization. It's about empowering advisors to focus on what they do best while providing a clear path for long-term continuity and eventual succession."

Parkwoods distinguishes itself through its commitment to simplifying wealth management without compromising sophistication. The firm centralizes operational tasks such as compliance, trading, human resources, and custodian-related activities, allowing advisors to dedicate more time to client relationships and strategic growth.

Ed Edwin, Co-Founder and COO, highlighted Parkwoods' expertise: "Our team's deep experience across the RIA ecosystem gives us a decisive edge. We've worked with every major service provider and vendor, honing our ability to identify what truly matters for advisor success. This insight allows us to create an operational environment where advisors can thrive, unburdened by back-office complexities. Our partners are free to concentrate on their true passion: building client relationships and growing their practices."

The integration of FMF&E Wealth Management marks a significant milestone for Parkwoods. Chris Gardner, former President of FMF&E and now Co-Founder and Head of Advisory Services at Parkwoods, commented on the transition: "Joining Parkwoods wasn't about cashing out or giving up control. It was about serving our clients better and ensuring the long-term continuity of our practice. It's a natural evolution that aligns perfectly with our philosophy and approach."

Parkwoods is actively seeking partnerships with established RIAs that share its commitment to evidence-based investing and client-centric service. The company plans to expand its presence nationally while maintaining its focus on firms that predominantly use Dimensional Fund Advisors' investment solutions.

For more information about Parkwoods Wealth Partners, please visit www.parkwoodswealth.com.