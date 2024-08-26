James R. Bond, MD, Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas, market through its partnership with Dr. James Bond and his team at James R. Bond, Jr., MD, PA.

Dr. Bond founded his practice in 1994 and has a solid reputation of providing individualized and high-quality dermatologic care and cosmetic services to patients in the Grapevine and Southlake communities of the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Dr. Bond is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at Baylor College of Medicine and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Oklahoma Affiliated Hospitals.

Dr. Bond commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany Dermatology. I take immense pride and responsibility in treating our patients in the DFW market, and entering this partnership will benefit the communities we serve. Epiphany’s mission and values align well with what we believe in—compassionate and exceptional medical and surgical dermatology care for all our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards and providing access to great dermatologic care for our community for years to come.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Bond and his team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Bond and his support team, we have been impressed by their commitment to delivering quality care and being accessible to patients in the community they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the DFW market.”

Through this partnership, Dr. Bond and his staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dr. Bond and his team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

