The South Dakota Board of Regents Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve Public Education Institutions Statewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR), the governing body for South Dakota’s six public universities and two special schools, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to provide its educational institutions with a more robust, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging learning experiences to students.

In South Dakota, the Board provides leadership and develops the policy framework for high-quality programs and services delivered by the institutions under their control. SDBOR is comprised of eight educational bodies, including Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota Mines, South Dakota State University, South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and South Dakota Services for the Deaf.

SDBOR institutions were longtime users of another accessibility product. Leaders were seeking a more innovative solution that could help build accessibility workflows for modern educators, including proactive remediation tools, organizational hierarchies, the ability to align the structure of reporting within their institutions, and that prioritizes security and compliance.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that provides a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessibility across an institution’s digital footprint. Institutions in the system will benefit from the ability to provide alternative formats, website accessibility, on-the-spot remediation capabilities, the ability to view detailed reporting and advanced analytics, and to use YuJa Panorama within the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System. Specialized remediation engines detect, prioritize, and correct inaccessible content in documents and images, including scanned documents, and handwritten and digital text.

"The South Dakota Board of Regents is committed to providing accessible, engaging learning experiences for all students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama offers the innovative features and robust capabilities it needs to streamline accessibility, and we’re honored to help increase accessibility across South Dakota."

ABOUT THE SOUTH DAKOTA BOARD OF REGENTS

The Board of Regents has constitutional authority to govern the system of public higher education in the state of South Dakota. The Board, supported by an executive director and staff, provides leadership and sets policies for programs and services delivered by its six public universities and two schools serving special K-12 populations. The Board aims to ensure that SDBOR and its affiliated institutions, are desirable places to work, learn, and grow both professionally and personally for its employees.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.