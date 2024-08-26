Ancora Training Announces Partnership with Smart Care to Launch Customized Training Program

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancora Training is pleased to announce its partnership with Smart Care, a leading national repair and service provider for commercial foodservice, refrigeration, and cold storage equipment. Ancora Training launched a customized parallel rack refrigeration systems training program for Smart Care's employees in early August 2024.

The training program focuses on parallel rack refrigeration systems, essential for keeping industrial refrigerators and freezers cold. This innovative system allows multiple coolers to share the same refrigerant and oil charge, enabling efficient and simultaneous cooling of several units within a facility. This new collaboration aims to support the career advancement of Smart Care employees by providing essential training that aligns with the company’s business operations. The partnership also helps Smart Care meet their clients’ business needs and operational goals.

“This partnership comes at a critical time when there is a growing need for skilled labor in our country,” said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Ancora Training. "Smart Care recognizes the value of further educating existing employees rather than searching for candidates with the exact skillset.”

“When tasked with developing a parallel rack training on a tight timeline, we turned to Ancora Training. Their dedicated team delivered a tailored curriculum on time, with all the requested materials. Their support during the launch proved their commitment to quality,” said Mike Lichtfuss, Chief People Officer of Smart Care.

John Kearns, Smart Care’s Senior Training Manager, added, “If I were to use a word to describe the experience with Ancora Training: Impressive. Quality material in a timely manner customized to my company’s needs and wants. We could not be happier with our experience.”

Ancora Training is dedicated to offering tailored training solutions for a wide range of industries, and the collaboration with Smart Care reflects Ancora Training’s commitment to helping companies upskill or reskill their teams.

About Ancora Training®

Ancora Training, a division of Ancora®, offers workforce solutions, such as CDL and other customizable training solutions, for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Training solutions include courses in transportation, technology, skilled and professional trades, and allied health. Ancora Training is proud to work with partners like Amazon, over 30 community colleges across the country, and more. Learn how Ancora Training is driving careers forward at www.ancora.com.

About Smart Care Solutions

Smart Care is the largest provider of comprehensive commercial mechanical services, including stand-alone refrigeration, HVAC, complex rack refrigeration, hot and cold-side foodservice equipment, and specialty coffee and beverage. Smart Care’s strong reputation and leading customer service is built on the foundation of a high-quality technician base, an unmatched breadth of repair and preventative maintenance services and quick response times. Smart Care is OEM-agnostic with the ability to service more than 10,000 types of equipment for food retail, restaurants, convenience stores, warehouse operators and other institutions. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. with operations in all 50 states.

Additional information about Smart Care is available at www.smartcaresolutions.com.