Greystar Adds Assurant® TechPro to Provide Premium Resident Experience with Tech Support Amenity

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases, today announced Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development and management of real estate, will roll out the recently launched, Assurant® TechPro to select properties across the United States. Assurant® TechPro is a unique and innovative amenity that provides residents with dedicated technical assistance for their connected devices and is the first tech support solution specifically designed for the multifamily housing industry.

With the integration of Assurant® TechPro as a property amenity, residents of Greystar-operated apartments across the United States will have instant access to Assurant’s expert tech support team via call or chat to troubleshoot their connected devices. Greystar residents will also gain access to Assurant’s innovative app, which offers 24/7 self-help content, empowering them to troubleshoot independently at any time.

“We are excited to add our Assurant® TechPro as an amenity to the Greystar property management portfolio, helping their residents across the country with on-demand tech support,” said Joe Settimi, Senior Vice President of Renters Solutions at Assurant. “Assurant and Greystar have a longstanding relationship leading the multifamily industry with premium, innovative solutions and elevated living experiences.”

“As Greystar seeks to become the brand of choice among renters, Assurant® TechPro allows us to provide a consistent experience for residents across Greystar’s portfolio,” said Gardner Rees, Senior Managing Director at Greystar. “Our property-level staff will be able to concentrate on other priorities that require their attention, ensuring we maintain the high level of customer service our residents have come to expect. Assurant understands our goals and has provided a solution that will enhance our efforts.”

Consumer research conducted by Assurant revealed that nearly 20 percent of residents need tech assistance on a regular basis, an unsustainable figure for property management companies as the number of corresponding maintenance tickets increase. With U.S. renters increasingly seeking smart amenities in their homes, and owning more connected devices than ever before, they are turning to building management for assistance with tech-related issues, such as device setup, general troubleshooting, Wi-Fi connectivity problems, and more. Assurant® TechPro alleviates property management companies from this growing maintenance ticket burden and helps them focus on other areas of resident support and community living.

