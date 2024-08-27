Windstream Wholesale Expands Presence in Boston with CoreSite

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader in advanced network solutions, today announced an expansion in the Boston area at CoreSite’s state-of-the-art data center (BO1) located at 70 Inner Belt Rd., Somerville, Mass. This 253,000-square-foot facility enhances Windstream Wholesale’s ability to deliver robust, low-latency connectivity solutions to a growing customer base in the region.

With this expansion, Windstream Wholesale continues to lead the way in delivering fast and flexible network solutions, designed to meet the needs of today’s data-driven customers. CoreSite’s BO1 data center provides a critical hub for customers requiring high-performance connectivity. This location also offers access to the Lynn Cable Landing Station (CLS), which connects to the Amitié/AEC-3 Subsea Cable—a vital link to international markets through a consortium including major hyperscalers and international carriers.

Strategically located near Boston’s central business district, the CoreSite BO1 facility is ideally positioned to serve the region’s leading financial, technological, and educational segments. Windstream Wholesale’s presence in this data center not only broadens its market reach but also enables customers to leverage WW’s award-winning wave services for more cost-effective and scalable solutions.

" Our expansion into CoreSite’s BO1 data center marks a pivotal step in our commitment to growing our network footprint and strengthening our service offerings in the Boston market," said Joe Scattareggia, president, Windstream Wholesale. " With CoreSite’s advanced infrastructure and prime location, we are now better equipped to deliver fast and flexible connectivity solutions that enhance operational efficiency and performance for our customers."

“ CoreSite’s data centers serve as an interconnection hub, critical to support modern workloads including high-density power for AI and high-performance computing. Our expansion with Windstream Wholesale exemplifies how CoreSite’s approach is essential to deliver low-latency, scalable network solutions to customers,” said Maile Kaiser, chief revenue officer, CoreSite. “ Windstream Wholesale’s new presence in BO1 will allow our customers to have access to a robust digital ecosystem designed for enterprises, cloud and IT providers.”

With this strategic expansion, set for early in the fourth quarter of 2024, Windstream Wholesale continues to build on its commitment to providing high-performance, reliable network solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

To view the complete nationwide Windstream Wholesale network, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/network-map/

About Windstream

Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that delivers fast, flexible, and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream Wholesale is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Wholesale is available at windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream and LinkedIn at @Windstream.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Category: Wholesale