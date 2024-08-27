FPT Signs MoU with Subaru, Driving Innovation in Automotive Manufacturing Sector

The MoU signing ceremony took place in Tokyo, Japan with the participation of senior executives from Subaru and FPT Software (Photo: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, and Japanese transportation conglomerate Subaru Corporation (Subaru) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership to foster innovation and development in both companies.

According to the MoU, FPT Software will leverage its technological capabilities and global market experience to advance digital transformation for Subaru’s in-house information systems and in-car systems in terms of factory software, legacy system upgrades, system operation automation, infrastructure, security, and promote the application of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation. Additionally, FPT Software aims to build an ecosystem to supply a skilled workforce for Subaru's operations by tapping into Vietnam's abundant human resources and educational institutions. The two companies also plan to conduct personnel exchanges and participate in joint events to further strengthen their partnership, with the potential to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in Vietnam and Japan, serving Subaru’s vision of having battery EVs make up half of its sales by 2030.

“With our high-quality resources and strong technological expertise, FPT Software is confident in helping Subaru achieve the leading position in manufacturing innovation and value creation. We plan to allocate 200 people to support Subaru in 2025 and look forward to a more comprehensive partnership,” said Do Van Khac, Senior Executive Vice President of FPT Software and CEO of FPT Japan.

The partnership with Subaru further solidifies FPT Software’s position as a trusted partner for digital transformation in the automotive industry and its extensive outreach in Japan. The company boasts over 10 years of experience in the automotive domain, a global team of 4,000 automotive software engineers and experts, and a strong focus demonstrated by the launch of FPT Automotive in 2023. In Japan, FPT Software is the country’s largest foreign-invested tech firm in terms of human resources, with 3,500 employees in 17 local offices and innovation hubs and nearly 15,000 employees working from overseas. The company also serves as Chair Company of the Vietnam Association of Digital Transformation in Japan (VADX Japan) to boost competitiveness and establish distinctive global positions for both Vietnam and Japan in a future defined by technology.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/